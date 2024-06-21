Three people facing charges following seizure of drugs, weapon in Kingston, Ont.

OTTAWA
    Police in Kingston say three people are facing charges following the execution of a search warrant at a home located on Wright Crescent in the city of Kingston, Ont.

    The investigation started this month when police suspected two men were "actively trafficking crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl from a residence on Wright Crescent," police said in a news release on Friday.

    Police add that the two men were seen leaving the target home with two other people in a cab on June 20. That was when they were stopped by police and arrested.

    Officers allege that two of them were in possession of fentanyl, while another had a hidden functioning Taser.

    After that, a search warrant was executed at the home. Police said officers found signs of drug trafficking, as well as a double-barreled sawed-off shotgun, unsafely stored in the residence.

    A 38-year-old has been charged with multiple weapons offences, while a 25-year-old and a 45-year-old – with no fixed address – have been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

