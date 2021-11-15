OTTAWA -- The NHL has postponed the next three Ottawa Senators games as the team continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The league and team announced Monday its next three games—Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday against the Nashville Predators and Saturday against the New York Rangers—have been postponed.

The Senators have 10 players and one coach in the COVID-19 protocol. Forward Drake Batherson was the latest to test positive on Sunday. Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Matt Murray, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton and Nikita Zaitsev are also in the protocol, as is associate coach Jack Capuano.

The decision was made after "evidence of continued spread in recent days," the NHL said in a statement. "As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice."

The Senators are the first NHL team to have games postponed this season because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“The health and safety of the local community, the venue's patrons and the organization's staff and players is Senators Sports & Entertainment’s highest priority,” the Senators said in a statement. “Rescheduled dates for each of the three games are to be determined.”

The team's practice Monday was cancelled. Players were scheduled to fly to New Jersey Monday afternoon, but instead are remaining in Ottawa.

The Senators have said all their players and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The outbreak began 10 days ago, with the team forced to call up several minor-league players to put together a full roster.

The Senators say they will honour tickets for Thursday and Saturday's rescheduled home games whenever they are played.

“Patrons with tickets to either or both of the Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 home games are encouraged to hold on to their tickets until rescheduled dates are announced,” the release said. “Previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new dates.”

The Senators have lost seven of their last eight games. After the postponements, their next scheduled game is Monday, Nov. 22 on the road against the Colorado Avalanche.