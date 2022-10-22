Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario

The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), two tickets sold in Nepean and one ticket sold in Kingston each won a Maxmillions prize.

$1 million tickets were also sold in Vaughan, Kitchener, and the Niagara Region.

There was also a Maxmillions prize for someone in Ontario who bought their ticket on OLG.ca that is worth $333,333.40, split with winners in B.C. and Quebec.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s draw stands at $50 million with two Maxmillions prizes on offer.