Three injured in east-end crash
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:36AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:58AM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say three men were able to get themselves out of this car after a crash Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020. (Ottawa Paramedics/Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say three men are in serious but stable condition after crashing near the intersection of St. Joseph Boulevard and Bearbrook Road.
Paramedics were called to the area at 8:59 a.m.
The vehicle was severely damaged, but Paramedics said the three men inside – all believed to be in their 20s – were able to get out of the car on their own. Two of them were taken to the trauma centre, while the third was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.