OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say three men are in serious but stable condition after crashing near the intersection of St. Joseph Boulevard and Bearbrook Road.

Paramedics were called to the area at 8:59 a.m.

The vehicle was severely damaged, but Paramedics said the three men inside – all believed to be in their 20s – were able to get out of the car on their own. Two of them were taken to the trauma centre, while the third was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.