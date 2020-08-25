OTTAWA -- Three people were seriously injured in a collision on the Airport Parkway Tuesday morning.

Paramedics say 26-year-old man and a 63-year-old man both suffered serious injuries, and a 62-year-old woman was injured less seriously.

All three patients were taken to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre.

The Airport Parkway is closed in both directions between Hunt Club and Walkley roads.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...