Three injured in Airport Parkway crash
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 9:07AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 25, 2020 10:53AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Three people were seriously injured in a collision on the Airport Parkway Tuesday morning.
Paramedics say 26-year-old man and a 63-year-old man both suffered serious injuries, and a 62-year-old woman was injured less seriously.
All three patients were taken to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre.
The Airport Parkway is closed in both directions between Hunt Club and Walkley roads.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
