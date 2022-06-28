Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after an incident in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.
Police were called to Anoka Street, near Bank Street and Heron Road, around 10:30 p.m.
Two people were found stabbed to death and another was taken to hospital with stab wounds, police said.
Police say another person died after an “interaction with police” at the scene.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating that death. The SIU probes incidents involving police where there is death or serious injury.
More to come…
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Canada's top golfer Brooke Henderson to receive Ottawa’s Key to the City
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Canadians on TikTok open their doors to Americans seeking abortions
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
BREAKING | Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a stabbing in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.
Germany: Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Have you struggled to access abortion services in Canada? Share your story
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a number of states south of the border have stopped performing abortions. If you're a Canadian who has had an abortion, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.
Atlantic
-
RCMP divers recover body of missing swimmer from Dartmouth lake
Police say the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been recovered.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.B. RCMP search for missing senior last seen in Moncton Monday morning
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is searching for a missing 86-year-old man.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP to name interim leader, set leadership contest rules
Ontario's NDP is set to name an interim leader later today to replace Andrea Horwath and the party is expected to select a longtime Toronto caucus member.
-
Multiple people injured after early morning shooting in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Montreal
-
Montreal comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32
Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, leaving comedy fans across Canada grieving. He was 32.
-
Montreal police arrest man in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Teen motorcyclist caught going double the speed limit -- in a 100 km/h zone
A 19-year-old Montreal motorcyclist is facing heavy penalties after he was caught speeding at more than 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Laval.
Northern Ontario
-
Kelly Lake road fire in Sudbury
The city of Greater Sudbury Fire Services is at the scene of an office fire on Kelly Lake Road in Sudbury.
-
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
London
-
Human remains found in Zorra Township
OPP in Oxford County are investigating after human remains were found in Zorra Township.
-
Police on scene of a crash in east London
London police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue following a crash.
-
Victim of fatal crash near Sarnia identified
Lambton County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Sarnia last week.
Winnipeg
-
Long-standing auto shop in the Exchange District getting set to close its doors
J.W. McDonald Auto Service has had a few names over the years but it has always been able to provide vehicle service to Winnipeggers. But now, the Exchange District staple is gearing down and set to close its doors for good.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
-
Here's when u-pick strawberry farms will be open in Manitoba
With summer now in early bloom, so too are strawberry fields across Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
-
WRDSB trustee to remain barred from meetings until end of September
The decision to not allow a WRDSB trustee in board meetings until Sept. 30 remains.
Calgary
-
Alberta finance minister to announce fourth quarter results on budget
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon is to deliver today the final numbers on the 2021-22 budget amid higher than expected oil prices.
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Ninth Avenue Bridge to Inglewood officially opens after delay, cost overrun
A bridge connecting the East Village and Inglewood is now fully open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Saskatoon
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
-
Why golfers have been teeing up at Saskatoon's Holiday Park for 60 years
Holiday Park Golf Course turned 60 years old on Monday morning, and just like the day it first opened when Mayor Sid Buckwold took the first swing, Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand to tee off with a couple of shots.
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.
Edmonton
-
Model planes worth more than $50K stolen in Fort Saskatchewan
Six large model plans worth more than $50,000 in total were stolen in Fort Saskatchewan earlier this month.
-
Alberta finance minister to announce fourth quarter results on budget
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon is to deliver today the final numbers on the 2021-22 budget amid higher than expected oil prices.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Back to the 20s, turning wet tonight
Warming up this afternoon with some sunshine...and then back to wet weather tonight and early Wednesday. Temperatures should get back into the low 20s in Edmonton this afternoon with a high of 22 or 23 degrees.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead in fiery single-vehicle crash in Burnaby
One person is dead after a serious crash along the Burnaby-Vancouver border.
-
Plans for the future: Here's the path for 'intentional growth' in Vancouver
What will Vancouver look like three decades from now? A just-released city plan shows what's in store for the city as it continues to grow "in an intentional way."
-
Vancouver council flooded with feedback ahead of hearing on homeless housing proposal
Ahead of a public hearing on a proposed social housing project in Kitsilano, Vancouver city council has received 997 pieces of correspondence – with more than two-thirds opposed.
Regina
-
19-year-old swimmer found dead in Last Mountain Lake
The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming at the public beach in Buena Vista, Sask. on Last Mountain Lake has been recovered, according to RCMP.
-
Here's what Carla Beck says she will do as leader of the Sask. NDP
New Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck is looking to the people of the province to help form some of the party's next policies, as it enters a new chapter facing a significant Saskatchewan Party majority.
-
'Drugs, alcohol and paranoia': Sask. man's kidnapping, murder 'wasn't the plan,' court hears
Two men convicted in the death of Allan Garrioch apologized at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.