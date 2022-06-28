Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing

Three people are dead and Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after an incident in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood Monday night.

Police were called to Anoka Street, near Bank Street and Heron Road, around 10:30 p.m.

Two people were found stabbed to death and another was taken to hospital with stab wounds, police said.

Police say another person died after an “interaction with police” at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating that death. The SIU probes incidents involving police where there is death or serious injury.

