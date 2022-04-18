Three dead in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.

PRESCOTT, Ont. -

Three people are dead and two others are injured after a crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

OPP say crews responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, eastbound on Highway 401, just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township.

Three people are dead and two others were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police have closed down the eastbound lanes of the 401 between the exits for Maitland and Prescott.

Drivers are being told to expect long delays.

Police are asking anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident to reach out.

This is a developing news story. More to come…