Three dead in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.
Three people are dead and two others are injured after a crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.
OPP say crews responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, eastbound on Highway 401, just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township.
Three people are dead and two others were taken to hospital with injuries.
Police have closed down the eastbound lanes of the 401 between the exits for Maitland and Prescott.
Drivers are being told to expect long delays.
Police are asking anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident to reach out.
This is a developing news story. More to come…
#GrenvilleOPP investigating fatal collision on #Hwy401 EB at KM 706, #AugustaTWP.— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 19, 2022
Hwy closed EB btw CR 15 Maitland (KM 705) & Edward St. @TownofPrescott (KM 716).
3 confirmed deceased, 2 others transported w/injuries, extent not yet known.@LGParamedics & @AugustaFire attended^dh pic.twitter.com/huXkUAB8ai
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We should be able to manage:' Provinces experience rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month.
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war.
Police charge 45-year-old woman with attempted murder in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder after a woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station Sunday evening.
Almost one in four Canadians have been infected with COVID-19: poll
Almost one in four Canadian respondents to a new online survey said they had been infected with COVID-19, while about three in four had not.
Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate
A U.S. federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mattea Roach wins 10th 'Jeopardy!' match, total earnings rise to US$227K
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night, bringing her total winnings to US$227,601.
No known Canadian cases of mysterious liver disease reported in children in Europe, U.S.
There are currently no Canadian cases of the severe liver disease that has been reported to be striking children in Europe and the U.S., according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Blasts near Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians, hurt 17
Explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, including students, and injured 17 Tuesday in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital city, police said.
15-year-old girl stabbed to death at California high school
A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday on a high school campus in an apparently random attack, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
As the search for answers in N.S. shooting continues, criticism of inquiry persists
After 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
Toronto
-
Spring snowstorm hits southern Ontario causing messy conditions for drivers
A spring storm hit Southern Ontario Monday evening, bringing with it nearly eight centimetres of snow and causing messy conditions on the roads.
-
Police charge 45-year-old woman with attempted murder in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder after a woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station Sunday evening.
-
Police find suspect vehicle sought in fatal downtown Toronto hit-and-run
Toronto police say they have located a suspect vehicle that was being sought in connection with a downtown hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.
Montreal
-
Slippery roads as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday morning due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 61; 11 deaths
According to figures published on the Quebec government's open data portal, 2,220 people were in hospital with t on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care -- a decline of six from the day before.
-
East-end Montreal street shut after huge tree falls, totalling four cars
A tree toppled on a residential street in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood on Monday, injuring no one but wrecking four cars at once.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury to review its French-language policy
For the first time in 22 years, Greater Sudbury reviewing its French-language policy.
-
Dance troupe Celtic Illusion arrives in northern Ontario
GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie is hosting its first non-sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Manitoulin Island business owner helping Ukrainian families come to Canada
A motel owner on Manitoulin Island is working to help refugees from Ukraine settle and work in Canada.
London
-
OPP 'amazed' there were no fatalities after a fiery crash
A fiery crash on Highway 401 near Union Road that snarled traffic late Monday afternoon as a spring snowstorm swept across southwestern Ontario.
-
No known Canadian cases of mysterious liver disease reported in children in Europe, U.S.
There are currently no Canadian cases of the severe liver disease that has been reported to be striking children in Europe and the U.S., according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
Mattea Roach wins 10th 'Jeopardy!' match, total earnings rise to US$227K
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night, bringing her total winnings to US$227,601.
Winnipeg
-
'We should be able to manage:' Provinces experience rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month.
-
Serious incident in Winnipeg's West End leaves man in critical condition
One man is in critical condition following what Winnipeg police are describing as a “serious incident” in the city’s West End.
-
First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg
A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.
Kitchener
-
'Mr. B made school the best': Alma community shares memories of teacher killed in crash
Parents at Alma Public School are remembering the life of teacher Robert Bachuk.
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Spring storm expected bring up to 8 cm of snow to Waterloo-Wellington Monday
A spring storm blanketing southern Ontario is expected to bring between four to eight centimetres of snow to the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County by Tuesday.
Calgary
-
'Not the greatest feeling': Calgary travellers delayed by Sunwing's network issue
A small number of Calgary flights are among the hundreds across the country that have been affected by a network issue that has caused massive delays for Sunwing.
-
Wild birds showing more symptoms from Avian Influenza, populations not believed threatened
Researchers across North America are seeing more serious symptoms among sick birds from this year's highly pathogenic Avian Influenza strain, but population level impacts are not expected.
-
Gaudreau, Markstrom help Flames beat Blackhawks 5-2
Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night. CUT LINE:
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with arson in Prince Albert event centre fire
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection to the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre fire.
-
Man who confessed to murdering Sask. woman loses appeal
A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 murder of his ex-girlfriend has lost his appeal.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers-like salaries
An Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Natural gas leak in Strathcona County source of rotten egg smell
Firefighters are responding to a natural gas leak in Strathcona County that is creating a rotten egg smell in parts of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver retiree helping pets left behind in war-torn Ukraine
A retired executive from West Vancouver has been helping care for dogs and cats Ukrainian refugees were forced to leave behind while fleeing from the war.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy change
More B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
Hells Angel charged in U.S. stock fraud investigation involving David Sidoo
A member of British Columbia’s Hells Angels Nomads crew has been indicted in New York City on charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in relation to an alleged pump-and-dump stock scheme.
Regina
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industry
The Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.
-
FSIN official fired following workplace harassment allegation
Corey O'Soup has been axed from his position at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) following allegations of workplace harassment.