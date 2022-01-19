Police say a 14-year-old is responsible for a threatening photo on social media connected to Valour School in Petawawa on Tuesday.

An OPP news release said that the picture initially appeared to have a firearm, but it turned out to be a pellet gun.

Officers quickly identified a 14-year-old teen from Petawawa in the picture.

Officials say the youth didn’t understand the implications of the photo and threatening charges are being diverted. Instead, the youth will face extrajudicial measures with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

OPP say the youth's parents have been contacted about the incident. The name of the youth can’t be disclosed because of the YCJA.