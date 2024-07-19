All Ottawa Public Library locations closed following alleged threat

All Ottawa Public Library locations and their attached recreational and cultural facilities are closed because of an ongoing police investigation.

The City of Ottawa has asked residents to avoid libraries until further notice.

Ottawa police said there is a "threat to public safety" and an investigation is underway.

Ottawa Public Library Board chair Coun. Matt Luloff told CTV News Ottawa that a non-specific threat was made by telephone against the Ottawa Public Library and so, on the advice of police, all branches and adjoining facilities were evacuated.

"The Ottawa Public Library takes threats against the safety of the public very, very seriously," Luloff said. "We hope to resume services as soon as we get the all clear from police."

Luloff added that library staff are cooperating and collaborating with police as they investigate.

This is a developing news story… More details will be provided as they become available.