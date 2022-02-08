A bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.

Deputy Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said Monday that a threat made against police headquarters at 474 Elgin St. had originated in the United States and officials from Putnam County, Ohio assisted in the investigation.

Ottawa, Ohio is a village of about 4,300 people located in Putnam County. It's also where the local sheriff's office can be found.

And it appears the suspect in this case, an individual from Akron, Ohio, got the two police services confused.

Police in Putnam County told CTV News Ottawa on Monday that a bomb threat had been made. In an email Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the individual in question had reached the office in Ottawa, Ohio by mistake in an attempt to contact police in Canada.

The file is still under prosecutorial review, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said, and it's unclear whether charges will be laid.

Police in Canada's capital have been making international headlines for their response to a protest-turned-occupation in the heart of the city's downtown core near the Parliament buildings, now in its 12th day. Demonstrators have left hundreds of heavy trucks and other vehicles, some of them immobilized, in the city's downtown in an attempt to protest public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said Monday police resources, already strained from policing the "Freedom Convoy" protest, were further impacted by fake calls and threats.

"We have people phoning in false messages, swatting messages to our police operations centre for active explosive IED events, gun events, that are drawing our resources away," Sloly said. "We now have an active investigation south of the border to identify that."

Swatting is the act of calling police and lying that a major, life-threatening event is occurring at a particular location, in order to bring a significant number of police and emergency responders to the area.

To date, Ottawa police have made 23 arrests in connection with the demonstration downtown and more than 1,300 tickets have been issued.