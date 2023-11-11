Thousands remember losses at home and abroad on Remembrance Day in Petawawa

In what has been a difficult year for the military community in the Ottawa Valley, thousands attended Saturday's Remembrance Day ceremony in Petawawa.

This year, Garrison Petawawa has been in its contingency phase, meaning troops have been ready to deploy when called upon. Canada's Armed Forces have seen a busy year abroad, deploying to regions such as Ukraine and Sudan.

"I think every year in Petawawa is a challenging year," Petawawa Mayor Gary Serviss said.

"We always have deployments and members of our community going to different places."

This year also saw the community experience loss on home soil, after two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots, Marc Larouche and David Domagala, died in a helicopter training accident on the Ottawa River in June.

"But especially this year, with a loss of our two members of the 450 Helicopter Squadron, it's made it a difficult and emotional year, all year, but especially today," Serviss told CTV News.

"People will remember them today more than any other day."

Garrison Petawawa Commander Colonel Jason Guiney said he was pleased with the turnout, acknowledging the connection the base has with the town.

"During times of war and hardship, the town has always been there grieving with us but also has always been there to support us."

When recalling the June crash, Guiney said this year's Remembrance Day reminded him of ceremonies during the height of the war in Afghanistan, where the community bond showed similar strength.

"We saw the community, and not just Petawawa, but Deep River, out as far as Carleton Place, Arnprior, we saw really saw the community in the Ottawa Valley wrap its arms around not only the base but their families."

Living arm in arm with CFB Petawawa, local residents in attendance are also bonded through their unique connections with the Armed Forces.

Armed Forces Veteran Tim Fowler says he uses the ceremony in Petawawa every year as an opportunity to remember his best friend.

"I served 22 years and I lost a lot of friends," Fowler told CTV News.

"And I come here every year to lay a wreath for Corporal Jamie Murphy, who was killed in 2004 in Afghanistan with me."

"He was one of my best friends. We came through from the battle school, to Petawawa, to Afghanistan to Kosovo."

Now 70 years on from the end of the Korean War, it was unexpected losses on home soil that are reminding the Ottawa Valley of its bond with the military base.

"We are a military town," Serviss said.

"Remembrance Day is a special and important day anywhere in Canada, but especially in a town like Petawawa where we have so many members of our community involved with the military."