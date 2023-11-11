Thousands remember losses at home and abroad on Remembrance Day in Petawawa
In what has been a difficult year for the military community in the Ottawa Valley, thousands attended Saturday's Remembrance Day ceremony in Petawawa.
This year, Garrison Petawawa has been in its contingency phase, meaning troops have been ready to deploy when called upon. Canada's Armed Forces have seen a busy year abroad, deploying to regions such as Ukraine and Sudan.
"I think every year in Petawawa is a challenging year," Petawawa Mayor Gary Serviss said.
"We always have deployments and members of our community going to different places."
This year also saw the community experience loss on home soil, after two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots, Marc Larouche and David Domagala, died in a helicopter training accident on the Ottawa River in June.
"But especially this year, with a loss of our two members of the 450 Helicopter Squadron, it's made it a difficult and emotional year, all year, but especially today," Serviss told CTV News.
"People will remember them today more than any other day."
Garrison Petawawa Commander Colonel Jason Guiney said he was pleased with the turnout, acknowledging the connection the base has with the town.
"During times of war and hardship, the town has always been there grieving with us but also has always been there to support us."
When recalling the June crash, Guiney said this year's Remembrance Day reminded him of ceremonies during the height of the war in Afghanistan, where the community bond showed similar strength.
"We saw the community, and not just Petawawa, but Deep River, out as far as Carleton Place, Arnprior, we saw really saw the community in the Ottawa Valley wrap its arms around not only the base but their families."
Living arm in arm with CFB Petawawa, local residents in attendance are also bonded through their unique connections with the Armed Forces.
Armed Forces Veteran Tim Fowler says he uses the ceremony in Petawawa every year as an opportunity to remember his best friend.
"I served 22 years and I lost a lot of friends," Fowler told CTV News.
"And I come here every year to lay a wreath for Corporal Jamie Murphy, who was killed in 2004 in Afghanistan with me."
"He was one of my best friends. We came through from the battle school, to Petawawa, to Afghanistan to Kosovo."
Now 70 years on from the end of the Korean War, it was unexpected losses on home soil that are reminding the Ottawa Valley of its bond with the military base.
"We are a military town," Serviss said.
"Remembrance Day is a special and important day anywhere in Canada, but especially in a town like Petawawa where we have so many members of our community involved with the military."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Premiers of five provinces ask for meeting with Trudeau over carbon tax
The premiers of five provinces are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to discuss their request for carbon price exemptions on not just home heating oil, but all forms of home heating.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
U.S. military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea
A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel's battle to crush Gaza's ruling Hamas militants will continue with 'full force' as Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital.
B.C. storm knocks down trees, leaves more than 200K without power overnight
More than 232,000 BC Hydro customers lost power as a strong winter storm passed over the South Coast Friday night, knocking down trees and prompting a precautionary closure of a highway in the Fraser Canyon.
'Misfit' Montreal Alouettes headed to Grey Cup after upset win over Argos in Toronto
The Montreal Alouettes are heading to the Grey Cup for the first time in 13 years after defeating the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 Saturday at the CFL East division final.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
Thousands gather at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth for Remembrance Day ceremony
An estimated 14,000 people turned out Saturday at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth for the Remembrance Day ceremony, paying tribute to those fallen and those that continue to serve and protect today.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Montreal
-
'Misfit' Montreal Alouettes headed to Grey Cup after upset win over Argos in Toronto
The Montreal Alouettes are heading to the Grey Cup for the first time in 13 years after defeating the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 Saturday at the CFL East division final.
-
West Island food bank to hold Sunday 'Porch to Pantry' food drive as donations dwindle
The West Island Mission usually has about three months worth of food at any time, but since donations have slowed down staff is unsure how much they will have to offer next week.
-
'It came at a cost': Veterans honoured at Montreal Remembrance Day ceremony
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Montreal on Saturday at the cenotaph to pay their respects to Canadian veterans.
Northern Ontario
-
Second body found in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
-
Northern Ont. marks Remembrance Day with lessons of love and peace
It was a day to remember, a day to honour and a day to pay tribute to those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
-
Premiers of five provinces ask for meeting with Trudeau over carbon tax
The premiers of five provinces are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to discuss their request for carbon price exemptions on not just home heating oil, but all forms of home heating.
London
-
'We stayed the course': Western Mustangs dominate second half to win third straight Yates Cup game
For the first time in more than 20 years, an OUA school has won three straight Yates Cup titles. Western outscored Laurier 21-0 in the second half of the 115th Yates Cup game at Western University’s Alumni Field in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023.
-
Seaforth, Ont. tractor to be removed from building by early December
The bad news is that the tractor that drove into a building in downtown Seaforth on Oct. 13 remains. The good news is however that there’s an expectation that the tractor will be gone by month’s end.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS 100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony
The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London. The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.
Winnipeg
-
‘They fought for our lives’: St. James comes together for Remembrance Day
The St. James community served up a hearty meal and a heartfelt appreciation Saturday in honour of Remembrance Day.
-
-
Canadian Navy veteran remembers Second World War battles
Hundreds gathered at the HMCS Chippawa on Remembrance Day to pay their respects to those who fought for Canada by sea as part of the Royal Canadian Navy.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Warm fall weather signals a shift in seasonal trends
October’s weather was a record breaker in Waterloo Region, and according to forecasters, that’s not a surprise.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
Calgary
-
Thousands of Calgarians attend trio of Remembrance Day events in the city
Thousands of Calgarians attended a trio of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary Saturday morning.
-
Calgary police investigating in Abbeydale after multiple gunshots fired
Calgary police had a large portion of an Abbeydale street closed to traffic Saturday morning after shots were fired from a vehicle.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians gather to remember and reflect on the 'cost of war'
Edmontonians gathered at sites around the city Saturday for Remembrance Day.
-
Edmonton bazaar help raise cash for humanitarian aid in Gaza
A local market raised thousands of dollars in aid for Gaza on Friday and Saturday.
-
Woodcroft optimistic ahead of game against Seattle after loss to San Jose Sharks
The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Seattle Kraken at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Victoria filmmaker's 5-year, cross-country journey interviewing Canada's remaining WWII vets
Eric Brunt was a UBC film student in 2016 when his grandfather died at the ripe old age of 95.
-
Man presumed dead, multiple vehicles burned at site of Langley police incident near U.S. border
Several torched vehicles could be seen Saturday morning at the scene of a police incident that unfolded near the U.S.-Canada border in Langley Friday evening.
-
Vancouver's 99th Remembrance Day ceremony reflects on Korean War ceasefire
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Saturday for a sombre Remembrance Day ceremony that reflected on the ceasefire that ended the Korean War 70 years ago.
Regina
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
First of its kind awards show aims to give 'opportunity' to Sask. Indigenous musicians
Musicians from across the province are gathering in Prince Albert this weekend for the first-ever Saskatchewan Indigenous Music Awards.
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.