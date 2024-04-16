Thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from Ottawa Valley restaurant

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.

OPP say a break and enter was reported to police at a restaurant in the Town of Beachburg in the early morning hours of April 11.

Beachburg is located about 25 kilometres south of Pembroke and 130 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

Police say the items stolen included an unspecified quantity of cash and tropical fish swimming inside an aquarium at the restaurant.

An OPP spokesperson could not provide more details on the number of fish stolen, but said the restaurant reported they were worth thousands of dollars.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) officer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.