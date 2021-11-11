OTTAWA -- Canadians joined veterans and serving military personnel at the National War Memorial and cenotaphs across the region on a sunny, cool Remembrance Day to remember those who fought and died in service of Canada.

Spectators returned to Remembrance Day services this year, after organizers and public health officials asked people not to attend last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In downtown Ottawa, thousands of people wearing poppies and face masks lined Wellington and Elgin streets for the National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial. They were joined by veterans, serving military personnel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General Mary May Simon and Silver Cross Mother Josee Simard.

There was no veterans parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. An area was set aside at the National War Memorial for veterans to sit and stand during the ceremony.

The Royal Canadian Legion asks spectators to practice physical distancing and wear a mask at all times during the ceremony.

The ceremony began at approximately 10:45 a.m. with the arrival of dignitaries.

The Silver Cross Mother is Josée Simard of Les Méchins, Que. Simard's daughter, Cpl. Karine Blais, died on April 13, 2009 when the armoured vehicle she was travelling in struck a roadside bomb near Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Simard will place a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in action, or over the course of normal duty.

The ceremony will include a reading of the Act of Remembrance in English, French and an Indigenous language. This year, the reading will be in the Metis language of Michif.

REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICES ACROSS OTTAWA AND EASTERN ONTARIO

Remembrance Day services are being held across the region.

In Petawawa, thousands of people attended a Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph.

MP Mona Fortier, MPP Lucille Collard, coun. Mathieu Fleury and Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly will attend a service at the Royal Canadian Legion Eastview branch 462 in Vanier at 2 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum invites Canadians to watch its live stream of sunlight entering through a single window in Memorial Hall at 11 a.m., illuminating the headstone of Canada's Unknown Soldier.

