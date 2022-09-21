Thousands expected as International Plowing Match kicks off in North Grenville

One of the largest rural expos in North America is finally underway south of Ottawa, an event more than two years in the making.

The 2022 International Plowing Match (IPM) held its opening ceremonies on Wednesday, with a parade and local dignitaries attending.

"We opened up yesterday, we are so excited, we're having some better weather here today, so that's perfect," said Cassidy Reaney, IPM Marketing Director & Advertising Chair. "Everything is running incredibly smoothly and we're just so excited to finally be open."

The site of the tented city for the match is just south of Kemptville along County Road 44, with the plowing competition being held at Rideauside Farms, about 10 kilometres west along Highway 43.

The IPM is a massive celebration of rural life in Ontario, and it rotates around the province each year.

Crowds checkout the International Plowing Match near Kemptville on Wednesday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

"You don't have to be an agricultural enthusiast, but you'll learn a heck of a lot if you come out, and really you shouldn't pass up this once in a lifetime experience," said North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford.

"We're just thrilled. This is the largest event that this area has ever hosted in our 230-year history," she added. "It's a fantastic celebration, all things agricultural and rural, and we're just absolutely honoured to be the host municipality this year."

More than 60,000 are expected to attend the five-day event, with some organizers expecting that number to grow to the 80,000 range.

At the tented city, visitors can learn about life on the farm, check out antique displays and farm demonstrations happen throughout the day.

The International Plowing Match includes a plowing competition. The IPM runs until Sept. 24 near Kemptville. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Thousands of students will get a first-hand experience of farm life, like the group of Grade 7 and 8 students from St. Michael Catholic High School who made the trip on Wednesday.

"We saw some cool stuff made out of wool, we saw people making the different hats and coats and stuff," said one student. "We saw animals too, lots of animals."

When asked if it beats a day in the classroom, they all screamed an enthusiastic, 'Yes!'

"We just want to give them an experience as to farm life and learning about agriculture," said St. Michael Educational Assistant Marcia Heldens.

"I think it's fantastic for Kemptville, it's bringing so many people in tourism, and learning lots about our country life right here in our area," she added. (The students) are ecstatic, they couldn't wait to come."

"It's where their food comes from, it's not just McDonald's, it's how they get beef and how they get their grains," Heldens said.

Students learn how to milk a cow in the educational tent at the International Plowing Match. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

The plowing event saw competitors travel from across the province to try and take home top prize.

"This has been a lot of work, volunteer wise, to make this all happen, so hats off to them," said Charles Bennett of Rideauside Farms. "We're just a small part of it with providing the land for the plowing."

"I'm happy it's here and it's like homecoming right now," Bennett added. "Nobody has seen anybody for two years, theres a lot of people who are local and far away who we haven't seen, so it's good to see them again."

More than 1,000 volunteers stepped up to help set up an assist with the event.

"We're celebrating tradition, we're celebrating community and we're celebrating an amazing group of volunteers who brought back the International Plowing Match," said Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

"We have to celebrate the plowing competitors, they've come from across the province to compete with the winner going onto the world competition, and that matters too," Thompson added.

"I just want to say thank you to the Ontario Plowman Association and the local North Grenville volunteer committee, they've done a phenomenal job, there's something here for everybody," she added.

Reaney noted that more than 40 entertainers are booked for the five days, with the site open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Once in a lifetime we get this opportunity to host it and there is truly something for everybody, it's special," she said.

The IPM runs until Sept. 24 and tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for kids 6-14 and children under 5 are free.

A schedule of events can be found on the IPM website