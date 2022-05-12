Thousands attend March for Life, pro-choice demonstrations on Parliament Hill
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa today as part of the March for Life rally.
The annual anti-abortion rally comes amid renewed attention on the issue in Canada and the United States following the leaked U.S. Supreme Court document on Roe v. Wade.
"We are here today because we think abortion is wrong, we think it takes a human life," said Valerie Luetke.
"I felt empowered with everybody around and we have to speak for the unborn child," Cecile Beaudoin said.
The March for Life began with a rally on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through Centretown.
"We love life and that's what we teach our children and we teach them to respect all lives," Mary Anne Brown said.
On Wellington Street, hundreds of counter-protesters attended a rally hosted by Planned Parenthood Ottawa. Women at the pro-choice rally held signs saying, "Keep your laws off my body" and "my body, my choice."
"The fact that this is still a debate and that this is still an issue. That we are still having to stand up against people who think that people should not have rights and people should not have bodily autonomy is just absurd," said Mackenzie Cielen-Gough.
Coun. Jeff Leiper and federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh attended the counter-protest. Ottawa Vanier Liberal candidate Lucille Collard posted a photo on Twitter saying, “It's a women's right to choose. It's as simple as that."
This year's annual March for Life event comes after the leaked U.S. Supreme Court document suggested a majority of justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that allowed abortion to be legal in the United States.
"Concerned isn't the word," said Kate Headley, Planned Parenthood Ottawa Board member, while at the counter-protest. "It's scared, it's terrified, it's disgusting."
"We can't let what is going on in the United States creep up into Canada. We really need to solidify the support for abortion as healthcare here so we can't let that erode away," Charlotte Akin said.
Peter Baklinski of the Campaign Life Coalition told reporters outside the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday that the leaked U.S. Supreme Court document has made the issue of abortion "suddenly explode" in Canada.
The National March for Life is held in May to mark the "Day of Infamy," according to the National March for Life website. "When the 1969 omnibus bill passed under Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, decriminalizing abortion."
The first March for Life was held in 1998.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
Witness says Toronto-bound plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a "disturbing road rage incident."
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Heavy flooding forces residents of Northwest Territories town from their homes
About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile water levels never before experienced in some areas cause extensive flooding and damage.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
Nigeria: Student accused of blasphemy is burnt to death
A student was beaten and burnt to death Thursday by fellow students in northwestern Nigeria after she was accused of making a blasphemous social media post, witnesses and police said.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape
CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
-
RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. shooting inquiry
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
Toronto
-
Woman pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge station sues TTC for $1 million
A Toronto woman who was pushed onto the tracks of a busy subway station last month is suing the TTC, arguing not enough was done to prevent her from being shoved off the platform and first responders were unnecessarily delayed in rescuing her.
-
Police launch investigation into harassment of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ontario
Police in Peterborough, Ont. say they are actively investigating after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit from a provincial election rally.
-
Ontario family shocked at $1,300 bill to put ill cat down
During the pandemic more people became pet owners, but some may not realize how expensive it can be if they require emergency veterinary care.
Montreal
-
Boston teen injured in Laval drive-by shooting gets visit from police officer who saved him
A 14-year-old boy from the U.S. who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend was scheduled to be airlifted back home to Boston Thursday with a bullet still lodged into his spine.
-
Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP. Last amendments came up for votes Thursday as the bill's final passage nears.
-
Que. teen missing after falling into river, police searching area
A teenage girl is missing after falling into the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. in the Laurentians. Several police officers were dispatched to find the girl after she fell at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Crews battle forest fire in North Bay area
A new forest fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Chisholm Township near Powassan.
-
Scottish woman stays awake into the wee hours to watch the Leafs
A young woman is cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs from across the pond.
-
Vehicle strikes pedestrian pushing a stroller in northern Ontario
A vehicle struck a pedestrian pushing a stroller Thursday morning in Callander, leaving the pedestrian with severe injuries, Ontario Provincial Police said.
London
-
Top doctor reveals what he expects for COVID-19 situation in Ontario this summer and fall
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' but he has concerns about the fall.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman
Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.
-
'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After nearly 32 years of business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors. Best known for their deep-fried panzerottis, the owners, Dawn and Chris Tsergas, are deeply saddened to close down after they received a rent increase of over $3,000.
Winnipeg
-
'Residents are weary': Community stressed as Red River expected to crest in Morris
One Manitoba community is feeling the stress as they brace for the Red River to crest in Morris.
-
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
-
'One extreme to another': Flooding forces closures in Nopiming Provincial Park
People who were hoping to kick off the camping and cottage season this weekend in Nopiming Provincial Park are out of luck.
Kitchener
-
Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
-
Canada's first female-owned professional wrestling academy opens in Kitchener
According to its founder, the space has its origins in professional wrestling's Me Too reckoning.
-
Waterloo region team helps create first image of Milky Way's black hole
Astronomers have captured the first image of the Milky Way's black hole, and a group based out of Waterloo Region played a key part in interpreting the data.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a "disturbing road rage incident."
-
Calgary family who didn't purchase UCP memberships speak out after names appear on leadership voting list
The United Conservative Party had a list of 59,409 members eligible to vote in the leadership review as of March 31, but CTV News has learned some people who appear on it didn't purchase a membership.
-
Weapons and drug paraphernalia seized during bust by Brooks RCMP
Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop near Bassano, Alta., led to the seizure of various weapons and items connected to the drug trade.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police canine officers charged in dog bite incidents
A pair of Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges in connection to two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
Saskatoon mom felt 'panicked' after learning of formula recall
Justina Sowden says she was in the middle of feeding her four-month-old son Xander when she heard about the Similac brand of baby formula being recalled.
-
Saskatoon motorcycle crash leaves man dead
A motorcycle crash has left a man dead, according to Saskatoon police.
Edmonton
-
Leduc mayor refuses to answer media questions on lawsuit
The mayor of Leduc refused to take questions on the lawsuit against the city's fire department on Thursday.
-
A list of Edmonton outdoor farmers' markets and opening dates
There are a number of outdoor farmers' markets happening in the Edmonton area over the summer of 2022. Find out where the markets are located and what their hours are on our handy map!
-
New $96M interchange to unlock 'economic potential' for Leduc, EIA
Construction on a new long-awaited interchange at Highway 2 and 65 Avenue in Leduc will begin this summer, the province announced Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals increases again, hits highest level since February
After declining last week for the first time in more than a month, the number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week has increased again.
-
Burn victim awarded $200,000 over Jimi Hendrix-style flaming guitar stunt at Vancouver concert
A B.C. woman has been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars over a fiery concert stunt that left her with severe burns and ended her dance career.
-
Police try to ease safety fears as search for suspect in Abbotsford double homicide continues
Police in Abbotsford were once again at the home of a senior couple found dead on Monday, continuing their search for a killer and a motive, after publicly announcing they don't know if the violent crime was targeted or random.
Regina
-
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 321 in hospital
Sask. reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 1-7, up five from the last update. Of those, seven were in Regina and five were in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. residents warned to be on the lookout for financial scam
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning the public to be diligent since scammers have been impersonating financial or law enforcement officers in other provinces.
-
Regina, southeast Sask. under rainfall warning heading into weekend
Rainfall warnings and special weather advisories are in effect for Regina and other parts of southeastern and east-central Saskatchewan.