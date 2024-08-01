This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month

The photo radar camera keeping an eye on the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau through Lowertown was busy in June, issuing thousands of tickets to speeders in one month.

Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 speeding tickets in June.

It's a single month record for tickets issued by one photo radar camera in Ottawa since the launch of the program in 2020. The photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March, 5,803 tickets in April and 4,788 tickets in May.

The photo radar camera on Walkley Road issued 3,510 tickets in June, while the new camera on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University issued 2,366 speeding tickets in June.

Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 39,361 tickets in June. The cameras issued 32,689 tickets in May, 37,285 tickets in April and a monthly record 43,416 tickets in March.

A total of 193,702 speeding tickets have been issued through the automated speed enforcement camera program in the first six months of the year.

The camera on King Edward Avenue has been the busiest camera in Ottawa, issuing 28,742 tickets since being activated in March.

The photo radar camera on Walkley Road has issued 16,501 tickets between February and June, while the camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 11,432 tickets in the January-June period.

The automated speed enforcement program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023, 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.

Ottawa has set up 40 photo radar cameras in community safety zones, school zone and "high speed locations. Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the city by the end of the year.

All revenue generated from photo radar tickets supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, including education, engineering and enforcement to promote road safety for all road users, according to the city.

The 12 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa in June

King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street: 10,592 tickets Walkley Road, between Halifax Drive and Harding Road: 3,510 tickets Bronson Avenue, between Raven Road and Sunnyside Avenue/University Drive: 2,366 tickets St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue: 1,690 tickets Hunt Club Road, between Pike Street and Lorry Greenberg Drive/Sable Ridge Drive: 1,644 tickets Cedarview Road, between Fallowfield Road and Jockvale Road: 1,518 tickets Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive: 1,380 tickets Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, between Orleans Boulevard and Paddler Way/Vorlage Drive: 1,377 tickets Bayshore Drive, between Woodridge N. Crescent and Woodridge S. Crescent: 1,211 tickets Riverside Drive near Mooney's Bay Park: 1,108 tickets First Avenue, between Chrysler Street and Percy Street: 1,074 tickets Woodroffe Avenue, between Anthony Avenue and Saville Row: 1,055 tickets

Top 10 busiest photo radar cameras in 2024 (January to June)