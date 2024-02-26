This could be Ottawa's first winter without a -20 C day
With record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast this week and Environment Canada's long-range forecast calling for above-normal temperatures over the next four weeks, this could be the first winter the temperature does not fall below -20 C in Ottawa.
The coldest temperature in Ottawa this winter was -18.7 C.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 13 C on Tuesday and 14 C Wednesday. The record for warmest Feb. 27 in Ottawa history is 12.4 C, set back in 2000, while the record for warmest Feb. 28 is 9.9 C, set in 2018.
According to the social media account @YOW_Weather, Tuesday and Wednesday could be the warmest February days on record in Ottawa. The current record for the warmest February day in Ottawa is 12.4 C, set in 2000.
Ottawa will see a high of 3 C on Monday before the potential record-breaking warm temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. The long-range forecast calls for a low of -8 C on Wednesday night, while Thursday will see a high of – 5 C and a low of -12 C. Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the first weekend of March, with a high of 2 C on Friday and 9 C on Saturday.
No winter without -20 C temperatures
With winter winding down, this could be the first winter in Ottawa without the temperature hitting -20 C.
Environment Canada said on social media over the weekend that the Ottawa Airport has never gone an entire winter season without the temperature falling below -20 C.
The coldest temperatures this winter were -18.7 C on Jan. 21, -17.8 C on January 19 and -17.1 C on both Jan. 17 and Jan. 20. The coldest temperature recorded in Ottawa in February was -16.9 C, which was on Saturday morning.
According to Environment Canada, the average temperature in Ottawa in February is a high of -0.1 C and a low of -8.4 C.
It has been one year since the temperature hit -20 C in Ottawa, with a low of -24.4 C on Feb. 25 and -20.8 C on Feb. 24.
There were 7 days with temperatures below -20 C during the 2022-2023 winter, with a low of -28.8 C on Feb. 3 and -33.1 C on Feb. 4.
Ottawa has only received 14.6 cm of snow in February. There was 54.6 cm of snow in January, 27.5 cm of snow in December and 8.8 cm of snow in November.
Ottawa's winter by the numbers
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the highs and lows of Ottawa's winter.
- Coldest day: -18.7 C on Jan. 21
- Warmest day: 9.9 C on Feb. 9
- Greatest single-day snowfall: 14.8 cm on Jan. 13
- Total snowfall: 105.5 cm (November to February)
- Rideau Canal Skateway season: Jan. 21 to Feb. 25
- Green Flag days on Rideau Canal Skateway: 10 days
Mild weather expected
The mild temperatures in the forecast this week could be a preview to a mild month ahead.
Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for Ottawa and eastern Ontario to see above-seasonal temperatures over the next four weeks. The monthly temperature forecasts looks at the 28-day period between Feb. 26 and March 25.
Environment Canada's monthly temperature outlook calls for above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa over the next four weeks. (Source: Environment Canada)
