Things to do In Ottawa this weekend: March 15 – 17
Photo by Laura Tancredi (Pexels)
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the final weekend of March Break.
St Patrick's Day
Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, and while the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled, you can still join in on the festivities at Brigid's Well Pub and St. Brigid's Centre for the Arts at 310 St. Patrick St.
Sunday, March 17, at 10 a.m.
Enjoy music, Irish dancers, and a variety of beverages, including non-alcoholic Guinness.
More details: https://saintbrigidscentre.com/brigids-well-pub/
St. Patrick's Day Sea Shanty Singalong
Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your favourite band of rogues, as Beyond the Pale Brewing hosts a special sea shanty singalong with the Bytown Sea Shanty Collective.
March 17, 8 p.m., 250 City Centre Ave.
Book a table at: https://btpshop.ca/pages/events
Royal Oak
Check out https://royaloakpubs.com/events/list/ for details on St. Patrick's Day events at Royal Oak pubs in Ottawa.
Heart and Crown
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Heart and Crown. Details here: https://heartandcrown.pub/
Ottawa's Official St. Patty's Day Pub Crawl 2024
Starts Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. Details: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ottawas-official-st-pattys-day-pub-crawl-2024-tickets-827202082697
Rainbow Bistro
St. Patrick's Day - Live Music at the Rainbow! Details: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/st-patricks-day-live-music-at-the-rainbow-tickets-829595210607
National Arts Centre
Friday, March 15 – Lisa LeBlanc with the NAC Orchestra
Saturday, March 16 – The Pairs
Saturday, March 16 – Sing and Swing: Our American Songbook
For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca
The Bronson Centre
Saturday, March 16 – St. Pats-a-Palooza featuring Sloan and Ashley MacIsaac.
For more information, visit www.bronsoncentremusictheatre.com
Ottawa Little Theatre
The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Murder on the Orient Express.
The Agatha Christie mystery is adapted by Ken Ludwig.
See Murder on the Orient Express until March 16.
https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.
Tickets at https://www.nhl.com/senators/
AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling visits Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, March 16.
For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.
Ottawa Wedding Show
The Spring 2024 Ottawa Wedding Show is on at the EY Centre March 16 and 17.
Looking for good advice, inspiring ideas, and the wedding experts that can bring your dreams to reality?
Details at https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/event/spring-2024-ottawa-wedding-show/
Ottawa Nostalgia & Collectible Show
The finest nostalgia and collectible show in Canada.
Sunday March 17, 2024, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nepean Sportsplex 1701 Woodroffe Ave. Halls A and B. Door Entrance Number 3.
Museums
Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Downhill skiing
There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que.
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont.
- Mont Ste-Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.