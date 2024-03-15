CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the final weekend of March Break.

St Patrick's Day

Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, and while the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled, you can still join in on the festivities at Brigid's Well Pub and St. Brigid's Centre for the Arts at 310 St. Patrick St.

Sunday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

Enjoy music, Irish dancers, and a variety of beverages, including non-alcoholic Guinness.

More details: https://saintbrigidscentre.com/brigids-well-pub/

St. Patrick's Day Sea Shanty Singalong

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your favourite band of rogues, as Beyond the Pale Brewing hosts a special sea shanty singalong with the Bytown Sea Shanty Collective.

March 17, 8 p.m., 250 City Centre Ave.

Book a table at: https://btpshop.ca/pages/events

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your favourite band of rogues, as we host a special sea shanty singalong with the Bytown Sea Shanty Collective.



The merriment starts around 8:00pm. Space is limited so arrive early to avoid disappointment.#seashanty #events #myottawa pic.twitter.com/NQTHg3J4aq — Beyond the Pale Brewing Company Ottawa (@BTPBrewing) March 11, 2024

Royal Oak

Check out https://royaloakpubs.com/events/list/ for details on St. Patrick's Day events at Royal Oak pubs in Ottawa.

Heart and Crown

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Heart and Crown. Details here: https://heartandcrown.pub/

Ottawa's Official St. Patty's Day Pub Crawl 2024

Starts Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. Details: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ottawas-official-st-pattys-day-pub-crawl-2024-tickets-827202082697

Rainbow Bistro

St. Patrick's Day - Live Music at the Rainbow! Details: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/st-patricks-day-live-music-at-the-rainbow-tickets-829595210607

National Arts Centre

Friday, March 15 – Lisa LeBlanc with the NAC Orchestra

Saturday, March 16 – The Pairs

Saturday, March 16 – Sing and Swing: Our American Songbook

For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca

The Bronson Centre

Saturday, March 16 – St. Pats-a-Palooza featuring Sloan and Ashley MacIsaac.

For more information, visit www.bronsoncentremusictheatre.com

Ottawa Little Theatre

The Ottawa Little Theatre presents Murder on the Orient Express.

The Agatha Christie mystery is adapted by Ken Ludwig.

See Murder on the Orient Express until March 16.

https://www.ottawalittletheatre.com/

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Tickets at https://www.nhl.com/senators/

AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling visits Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, March 16.

For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com.

Ottawa Wedding Show

The Spring 2024 Ottawa Wedding Show is on at the EY Centre March 16 and 17.

Looking for good advice, inspiring ideas, and the wedding experts that can bring your dreams to reality?

Details at https://ottawaweddingshow.ca/event/spring-2024-ottawa-wedding-show/

Ottawa Nostalgia & Collectible Show

The finest nostalgia and collectible show in Canada.

Sunday March 17, 2024, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nepean Sportsplex 1701 Woodroffe Ave. Halls A and B. Door Entrance Number 3.

Details here.

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.