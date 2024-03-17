OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Things to do in Ottawa on St. Patrick's Day

    A young boy holds the flag of Ireland as he watches floats go by at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto in this file photo. (CP PHOTO/Kevin Frayer) A young boy holds the flag of Ireland as he watches floats go by at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto in this file photo. (CP PHOTO/Kevin Frayer)
    Test your luck with some events and activities in Ottawa on St. Patrick's Day.

    The St. Patrick's Day parade is cancelled for the fourth year in a row, but you won't need to go far to embrace Irish culture.

    Live music at The Rainbow Bistro

    Live Irish and Maritime Pub music will be performed by the Hunks and Punks Irish Band.

    The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    Tickets are $10 plus HST and available on online

     

    Club night at The Waverly

    Spend the night with DJ's, green beer and whiskey at The Waverly on Elgin Street Sunday evening.

    There will be $5 green beers and $5 whiskey on special all night as well as a professional photographer to get some Insta-worthy shots.

    Doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets are available online.

    Event is for ages 19 and older.

     

    Brigid's Well 

    Celebrate the holiday with the Highland bagpipers and Irish dancers, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere at Brigid's Well under Saint Brigid's Centre for the Arts.

    The band will be playing from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 17.

    The pub opens at 10 a.m. and there is no cover charge.

    Food will be available starting at noon.

     

    St. Patrick's Day Sea Shanty Singalong

    Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your favourite band of rogues, as Beyond the Pale Brewing hosts a special sea shanty singalong with the Bytown Sea Shanty Collective.

    March 17, 8 p.m., 250 City Centre Ave.

    Book a table at: https://btpshop.ca/pages/events.

    Head to an Irish Pub

    Royal Oak

    Go online for details on St. Patrick's Day events at Royal Oak pubs in Ottawa.

    Heart and Crown

    Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Heart and Crown.  

    Aulde Dubliner & Pour House

    Situated in the ByWard Market neighbourhood, check out the Aulde Dubliner & Pour House for a true St. Paddy’s experience. 

    O'Connell's Irish Pub

    Stop by O'Connell's Irish Pub in Westboro for some St. Paddy's Day fun. 

    Patty’s Pub

    A classic pub experience, Patty’s Pub is a popular Bank Street watering hole is perfect for St. Paddy’s Day. 

     

    'Be a good neighbour'

    The Ottawa Police Service and bylaw officers are increasing their presence throughout the weekend.

    OPS is recommending those who are planning to celebrate to plan their rides, drive sober, order a rideshare or to take public transportation.

    Ottawa Bylaw is also reminding residents to be mindful of Ottawa's noise by-law.

    It could be a violation of the noise by-law to make sounds or emit reproduction sounds, including:

    • Loud music
    • Musical instruments
    • Radios
    • Televisions
    • Stereos
    • Computers
    • Shouting

