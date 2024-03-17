OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • ‘There will be strict enforcement’ on St. Patrick's Day, Ottawa police warn

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says officer presence will be increased Sunday to ensure safe and law-abiding behaviours.

    The city’s police service took to X to spread the word, saying the increased presence will be focusing on Liquor Licence Act offences and general conduct issues.

    “There will be strict enforcement,” reads the post.

    Police also ask people who are celebrating on Saint Patrick’s Day to keep gatherings under control, by not inviting people they don’t know.

