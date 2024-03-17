‘There will be strict enforcement’ on St. Patrick's Day, Ottawa police warn

The Ottawa Police Service says officer presence will be increased Sunday to ensure safe and law-abiding behaviours.

The city’s police service took to X to spread the word, saying the increased presence will be focusing on Liquor Licence Act offences and general conduct issues.

Officer presence is increased today to ensure safe and law-abiding behaviour, focusing on Liquor Licence Act offences and general conduct issues. There will be strict enforcement. @OttawaBylaw #Ottawa #OttNews pic.twitter.com/iEgw9ZE1T5 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 17, 2024

“There will be strict enforcement,” reads the post.

Police also ask people who are celebrating on Saint Patrick’s Day to keep gatherings under control, by not inviting people they don’t know.