CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Hogman-eh!

Ring in the New Year with Hogman-eh! at Lansdowne.

Reconnect and rejoice at the 11th annual family-friendly Scottish-style New Year's Eve celebration and the largest Hogmanay celebration outside of Scotland.

The Scottish Society of Ottawa says Hogman-eh! on Saturday runs until 1 a.m. with live entertainment, including the Alan Frew Band, Mariner's Curse and the Mudmen. There will be fireworks at 12 a.m. to ring in the New Year.

For information and tickets, visit https://ottscot.ca/hogmaneh-2022.

New Year's Eve Comedy Night

Ring in the New Year with the New Year's Eve Comedy Night at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

The night features Frank Spadone and Cassie Cao.

For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/new-years-eve-comedy-night.

Rideau Carleton Casino

The Rideau Carleton Casino hosts the "Denim & Diamonds New Year's Eve Party" on Saturday night.

Check out Jason McCoy perform or visit the casino floor.

For tickets, visit rideaucarletoncasino.com.

Casino Lac-Leamy

Celebrate New Year's Eve at the Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Que.

"You won't want to miss anything – from unique shows and amazing performances throughout the casino to a one-of-a-kind countdown and delicious dine-in offers!" the casino says on its website.

Musical acts on Saturday include Sugar Cake and Off the Wall.

The Casino Lac-Leamy says the event is sold out.

New Year's Eve events

Resolution Run

Run into the New Year with the Resolution Run on Saturday.

The start line is at Lansdowne Park and continues along the path beside Queen Elizabeth Driveway towards Dow's Lake.

For information, visit https://www.runguides.com/event/306/resolution-run-ottawa-

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/senators.

Come From Away

See Come From Away at the National Arts Centre until Jan. 8. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31390.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel

See the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel in an exhibition at the EY Centre.

The exhibition allows visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.

For tickets and information, visit https://eycentre.ca/event/michelangelos-sistine-chapel-exhibition/.

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Cross-country skiing

You can go cross-country skiing in Ottawa and Gatineau over the holidays. Click the link for conditions.

Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Check with each hill for conditions.

Christmas Lights and Attractions