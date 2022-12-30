Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Hogman-eh!
Ring in the New Year with Hogman-eh! at Lansdowne.
Reconnect and rejoice at the 11th annual family-friendly Scottish-style New Year's Eve celebration and the largest Hogmanay celebration outside of Scotland.
The Scottish Society of Ottawa says Hogman-eh! on Saturday runs until 1 a.m. with live entertainment, including the Alan Frew Band, Mariner's Curse and the Mudmen. There will be fireworks at 12 a.m. to ring in the New Year.
For information and tickets, visit https://ottscot.ca/hogmaneh-2022.
New Year's Eve Comedy Night
Ring in the New Year with the New Year's Eve Comedy Night at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
The night features Frank Spadone and Cassie Cao.
For tickets, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/new-years-eve-comedy-night.
Rideau Carleton Casino
The Rideau Carleton Casino hosts the "Denim & Diamonds New Year's Eve Party" on Saturday night.
Check out Jason McCoy perform or visit the casino floor.
For tickets, visit rideaucarletoncasino.com.
Casino Lac-Leamy
Celebrate New Year's Eve at the Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Que.
"You won't want to miss anything – from unique shows and amazing performances throughout the casino to a one-of-a-kind countdown and delicious dine-in offers!" the casino says on its website.
Musical acts on Saturday include Sugar Cake and Off the Wall.
The Casino Lac-Leamy says the event is sold out.
New Year's Eve events
- Glam and Champagne New Year's Eve party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Gatineau-Ottawa
- The Rainbow Bistro invites you to party with the Hunks and Punks Bang Saturday night.
- The Lonestar Loft hosts Daisy Train on New Year's Eve.
- Swing into the New Year at Montgomery Scotch Lounge
- Let's Get Fizzy on New Year's Eve at CRAFT Beer Market at Lansdowne
- Bliss New Year's Eve at Queen St. Fare
- The Ottawa Sheraton hosts "An Elegant Affair" New Year's Eve party
- The Heart and Crown ByWard Market features Southbound Boots Duo on New Year's Eve.
- The Garden Variety plays at the Heart and Crown on Preston Street New Year's Eve
- Ring in 2023 with Eastbound of ByTown at The Aulde Dubliner and Pour House
Resolution Run
Run into the New Year with the Resolution Run on Saturday.
The start line is at Lansdowne Park and continues along the path beside Queen Elizabeth Driveway towards Dow's Lake.
For information, visit https://www.runguides.com/event/306/resolution-run-ottawa-
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/senators.
Come From Away
See Come From Away at the National Arts Centre until Jan. 8. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31390.
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel
See the awe and wonder of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel in an exhibition at the EY Centre.
The exhibition allows visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-size and never-before-seen perspective.
For tickets and information, visit https://eycentre.ca/event/michelangelos-sistine-chapel-exhibition/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature will be closed Jan. 1. Open Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 2 to 8.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Open daily until Jan. 8.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Open daily until Jan. 8.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Open daily until Jan. 8.
- Canadian War Museum Closed Jan. 2. Open Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 and Jan 3 to 8.
- Canadian Museum of History Closed Jan. 2. Open Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 and Jan 3 to 8.
- National Gallery of Canada Open daily until Jan. 8.
- The Diefenbunker Closed Jan. 1. Open Dec 30-31
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
Cross-country skiing
You can go cross-country skiing in Ottawa and Gatineau over the holidays. Click the link for conditions.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Check with each hill for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Christmas Lights and Attractions
- Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks continues until Jan. 7. For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.
- Winter Lights Across Canada continues on Parliament Hill and along Confederation Boulevard until Jan. 8. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.
- See Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. until Jan. 7. For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.
- River of Lights in Brockville runs until Jan. 2. For more information, visit https://brockville.com/index.cfm?PageURL=riveroflights.
