Thief steals firearms during Laurentian Valley break-in

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four firearms were stolen during a break-in at a home in Laurentian Valley Township.

Someone broke into a home on Joe Street overnight between Oct. 13 and 14, police said. The following items were stolen:

• Lakefield Mossberg Mark II .22 calibre rifle

• Lee-Enfield .303 calibre rifle

• Single shot 12-gauge shotgun of unknown make

• Winchester 12-gauge shotgun

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.valleytips.ca.