These devices can help prevent your car from being stolen

With thieves continuing to target cars and trucks in the city, there are ways to prevent your ride from being taken.

The Ottawa Police Service says car thefts are still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year, up from 1,289 vehicles reported stolen in 2022

Out of all the cars that were stolen in 2023, around half were recovered, police say.

Linda Blue considers herself lucky, after her a thief failed to steal her Jeep Rubicon.

"My husband went outside to get something from his car, to get something that he forgot and he noticed somebody in my Jeep," she said.

She says the thief had already dismantled part of her SUV when her husband scared the suspect off.

"He ran like heck and the police were there within, not even 15 minutes," she said.

Blue is now looking to install better anti-theft technology.

With the surge in vehicle thefts, more people are looking to protect their ride.

"The rise of all anti-theft systems have jumped just like the rise of car theft," said Aidan Derouchie with Derand Motorsports.

"We’re doing a few of them a day - we’re just booked solid."

There are a large number of theft prevention devices available for your vehicle. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)Mechanics can install immobilizers, which prevent your car from being started by a thief or alarm systems and GPS trackers, which can help recover your vehicle if it’s stolen.

Derouchie's shop hard-wires technology directly into cars and trucks.

"The most popular system that we install in vehicles right now is at $1,199, that’s the full Viper Alarm combo, with GPS tracking," he said.

He sells combo kits made by Viper and IGLA anti-theft immobilizers too.

"Both systems stop the vehicle from being stolen. It will keep the vehicle where it was parked,” he said.

Experts say even low-tech solutions, like using a lock on your steering wheel or computer port can help.

"It’s pure and simple, it’s the path of least resistance, they’re going to look for what’s easiest to steal," said David Myers, the manager of Kanata Toyota Service.

Kanata Toyota installs optional tracking devices known as TAG, which cost about $800.

"Each kit comes with a random number of transmitters," said Myers. "Thieves don’t know how many they have to find, so the chances are when they see TAG, the hope is they just move on to easier pickings."

Experts also recommend parking your vehicle in a garage, if possible.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Toula Mazloum