These 8 Ottawa restaurants are in Canada's top 100
Eight Ottawa restaurants have cracked the annual list of Canada's 100 best restaurants, a slight uptick from last year.
Alice Restaurant is the top Ottawa restaurant on the list, coming in 31st for its ever-changing eight-course vegetable-focused tasting menu.
"First-time visitors to Alice cannot miss the wall-sized cabinet stocked with jars of fermenting ingredients, from miso pastes made with sweet peas, chickpeas or sesame, to vinegars involving crabapple flowers, Thai basil and spruce tips," the editors of the magazine write.
"Such fermentations have been at the core of Briana Kim’s tasting menus since the day she opened her tiny, rarefied vegetable-focused restaurant in 2019 on a Little Italy side street."
Kim took top spot at the Canadian Culinary Championships earlier this year, the only chef to focus on vegetables and fermentation at the competition. Alice places 50th on last year's top 100 list.
The eight Ottawa restaurants on the list is an increase from six last year.
Riviera (49th), Supply and Demand (63rd), Atelier (88th) and North and Navy (96th) return to this year's list. Newcomers for 2023: Arlo, Perch and Gitanes, which are 62nd, 85th and 97th respectively.
Beckta, which was number 57 on last year's list, failed to crack it this year. Les Fougères in Chelsea, Que. was 77th on last year's list and did not rank this year.
The top restaurant in Canada this year is Mon Lapin in Montreal, with Toronto's Alo coming in second and Vancouver's Published on Main—last year's winner—coming in third.
Montreal restaurants dominated the list, with 27 eateries placing in the ranking.
According to editor-in-chief Jacob Richler, this year’s list marks a return to its former glory, with restaurants unlimited by COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019 and more judges than ever before.
"We always pride ourselves on the quality of our best restaurants lists–but all the same, this 2023 edition is a standout. We had more judges than ever before dining out with enthusiasm all across the country–and giving us their invaluable, thoughtful feedback," Richler said.
The 130 judges are chosen for their reputation and knowledge of the culinary scene.
Here are the Ottawa restaurants on the list, along with their rankings:
31. Alice
49. Riviera
62. Arlo
63. Supply and Demand
85. Perch
88. Atelier
96. North & Navy
97. Gitanes
- with files from Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Joly promotes friendship with South Korea as Canada seeks closer ties
Canada is vying to be the 'best of friends' with South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after launching closer talks on economic security with her counterparts in Seoul.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As WestJet pilots issue a 72-hour strike notice and travellers watch for the potential impacts, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Rents up 9.6 per cent over 2022, average asking price now $2,002 in Canada
Rents in Canada are up 9.6 per cent over 2022, with the average monthly asking price for a residential unit now $2,002, according to Rentals.ca.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist
A German court convicted five men Tuesday of breaking into a Dresden museum and stealing 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
An 18-year-old man armed with at least three guns roamed through a northwestern New Mexico community firing randomly at cars and houses, killing three people and injuring six others including two police officers before he was killed, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Toronto
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Full list of Ontario restaurants that made Canada's top 100 list
There's a strong showing of Toronto restaurants in this year’s Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List, including a second-place finish for a well-known culinary favourite.
-
Man 'emerged from brush,' sexually assaulted woman on Toronto walking trail, police say
Police are making a public appeal for information after a suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a walking trail in Scarborough’s Cliffside neighbourhood over the weekend and then approached another woman on the same trail one day later.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
-
More than two dozen cars burned in two different fires in Montreal
About 30 cars were destroyed by fire early Tuesday night when two apparent arsons broke out at two different locations in the southwestern Montreal borough of Lachine. The two fires, which broke out less than two hours apart, caused no apparent injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Attempted murder of Ontario woman interrupted by Good Samaritan who tried to fight suspect
A 70-year-old Ontario man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in an incident police say was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who tried to fight the suspect off.
London
-
'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges
An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.
-
Stabbing victim in critical condition, police looking for suspect
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
-
ALL CLEAR: Severed gas line in London leads to precautionary evacuation
Residents have been allowed to return home after a severed gas line sparked a precautionary evacuation.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier pleads guilty to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has pleaded guilty to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
How the city plans to improve Winnipeg's downtown and make it a destination
A new plan to make downtown a destination over the next few decades, has more people living there while transforming a bus hub.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe
An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.
-
WRDSB trustees vote on vacant seats after sudden death and resignation
Change is in the air at Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB), as two vacant trustee seats need to be filled.
Calgary
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Street racing in Calgary: Police arrest 2, issue dozens of violations
A weekend operation that targeted street racing in southeast Calgary has resulted in at least two arrests and dozens of violations against drivers.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Saskatoon
-
Premier Moe to unveil Saskatchewan net-zero plan that bucks Ottawa's 2035 target
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he'll unveil today a plan that would see the province's electrical grid become net zero by 2050 -- 15 years later than Ottawa's target.
-
Saskatoon dumpster arsons put city in 'dangerous position,' fire department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an arsonist who set fire to 29 recycling and garbage bins in March put the city "in a dangerous position" as resources were stretched thin across Saskatoon.
-
'We need those relationships to be strong': Sask. premier calls for review of tire recycling practices
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling for a review of procurement practices, as well as an assessment of the future need for tire recycling in the province.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Fort St. John on alert, nearby areas on evacuation order
The British Columbia Wildfire Service hopes calmer winds in the province's northeast will give it the break it needs to assess fires threatening Fort St. John.
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Regina
-
Premier Moe to unveil Saskatchewan net-zero plan that bucks Ottawa's 2035 target
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he'll unveil today a plan that would see the province's electrical grid become net zero by 2050 -- 15 years later than Ottawa's target.
-
Sask. RCMP warn public after 2 fatal suspected overdoses
Two suspected fatal overdoses over the weekend have Punnichy and Southey RCMP warning residents about the dangers of illicit drugs.
-
'We need to double down our efforts': Province agrees more work must be done on attracting gastroenterologists
Discussion continued in Saskatchewan’s Legislature concerning the lack of pediatric gastroenterologists and the fate of patients on long waitlists in the province.