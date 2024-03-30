The Way of the Cross observance takes place downtown Ottawa

As Catholic congregations commemorated Good Friday, one group could be found touring Ottawa’s downtown core, holding a Way of the Cross observance.

Communion and Liberation (CL) Ottawa launched the event from St. Patrick’s Basilica Friday morning with choir songs in various languages, before leading a group to several locations of cultural and religious significance.

With cross bearer in front, hundreds of people departed the basilica for the Supreme Court, followed by the Peace Tower, the National Art Gallery, before ending at Notre-Dame Cathedral.

“It allows a moment for the people to pray in these very special places,” said Ottawa-Cornwall Archbishop Marcel Damphousse on Friday. “It reminds us of key important aspects of our lives and society, and so we bring all that into prayer this day.”

Way of the Cross is a 14-step devotion meant to commemorate Jesus Christ’s final day on earth as a man. Damphousse divided the devotions across the various sites – guiding the attendees in prayer and song.

“Every station is meant for us to meditate on a certain aspect of the Way of the Cross,” he explained. “When we stop at these different sites, it's an invitation for all of us to pray for our world, our society, our leaders and that we may all work in following Christ and making this world a better place - one that is truly the kingdom of God.”

For many attendees, like Johnathan Reid, it is the preferred way to observe Good Friday.

“It's a beautiful way to share our faith with the city of Ottawa and walk with Jesus this Good Friday,” he said.

For Carleton Student Maddie Way, she says the event was a unique way to connect with her new city.

“This is my first Easter in Ottawa,” she said, “so just getting to walk from the basilica to the cathedral and really journey with the cross all the way is really special for me.”

Many churches opened their doors Friday afternoon for the ‘Celebration of the Passion of the Lord’ services, capping off the first day of the holy weekend.

“This is part of the tradition - these three days that the Catholics come together to experience the whole Paschal Mystery,” said Damphousse.