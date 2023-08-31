The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August

The temperature will not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 21 C on Friday, the final day of August.

The warmest day in August was Aug. 9, when the temperature hit 28.3 C. The last time the temperature topped 30 C was on July 11, with a high of 31.6 C.

While it hasn't been hot this August, it has been wet. Ottawa received 110.8 mm of rain in August, while some areas saw between 38 mm and 100 mm of rain in one day on Aug. 10.

There have only been five days with temperature above 30 C since the first day of summer on June 21.

The last time the temperature did not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa was 2008.

Hot start to September

While August has been cooler than normal, the last long weekend is set to kick off a hot streak in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 30 C on Sunday, 31 C on Monday and 32 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Environment Canada says a heat wave will reach southern Ontario by Sunday, and will continue until next Thursday.

"It's going to be a hot one folks."