If you're looking for a new eAudiobook or eBook to cuddle up with during this cold snap, the Ottawa Public Library has released a few suggestions with the top checkouts in 2021.

Ottawa Public Library cardholders checked out a record-breaking two million digital books last year.

Nomadland by Jessica Bruder was the most borrowed eBook through the library's OverDrive collection in 2021. The nonfiction book written by the American journalist was also adapted into a film in 2020, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The top eAudiobook borrowed through the Ottawa Public Library's OverDrive collection was Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know is a nonfiction book published in 2019.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama have books in the top five eAudiobook checkouts in 2021. Michelle Obama's book Becoming was second, while Barack Obama's book A Promised Land finished fifth.

The top 5 eBook titles borrowed through Ottawa Public Library’s OverDrive collection in 2021

Nomadland by Jessica Bruder All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly The Guest List by Lucy Foley

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Ottawa Public Library’s OverDrive collection in 2021

Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell Becoming by Michelle Obama Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The library provides readers 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks through the Libby app, the library reading app by OverDrive. OPL also offers express eBooks (7-day loans), eAudiobooks, and French eBooks through various platforms.

The Ottawa Public Library says all you need is a valid library card to access digital books from its OverDrive-powered digital collection.