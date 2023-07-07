The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off

Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.

The pair made the choice to retire from a lifetime of broadcasting to pursue new adventures.

LEANNE CUSACK

Ron White (News at Noon guest), Leanne Cusack (CTV News at Noon host), Jim O'Grady (Camera/Editor)

Leanne Cusack and the News at Noon are synonymous. For 34 years, she's made live television look effortless.

"There could be so many catastrophes going on even with my segments and she'd be like 'it's ok, don't worry about it' just can roll with whatever's happening," said long-time contributor and friend Korey Kealey.

No one knows that better than Leanne's on-air partner of 22 years, former News at Noon anchor Michael O'Byrne.

"It's very odd in journalism that you're so close to somebody that you say to them 'have a great weekend, I love you' and Leanne and I legitimately loved each other," O'Byrne said. "I was the big brother, she was the little sister. We worked together, we had each other's back and we had an awful lot of fun on air."



Leanne started at CTV Ottawa, then CJOH, in 1989 while she was studying journalism at Carleton University.

She's interviewed world leaders and trailblazers like Benazir Bhutto and Jane Goodall, reported from Nepal after an earthquake and was on the ground here at home when the devastating floods and tornadoes hit the region.

"Leanne has had an absolutely amazing career with CTV Ottawa," said Peter Angione, director of news and information programming. "We've seen her out in the field storytelling but we've seen her in studio as well doing some great lifestyle segments. She's going to be deeply missed as a colleague and as a friend."

After taking on hard news as a reporter for years, Leanne found her niche in lifestyle.

"From her first day it was obvious that she had the required intuition, curiosity and a willingness to work really hard and she always made it look easy," said former News at Noon producer Gary Bitze. "She made all of us better. Leanne cared intensely about every interview and revealed the very best of those she interviewed."

Leanne has spent decades supporting community organizations including the Ottawa Humane Society, CHEO and Roger Neilson House.

From beauty and gardening to cookbooks—she's showcased it all. In a message to Leanne, Looneyspoons cookbook co-author Greta Podleski recalled when she met Leanne for the first time almost 27 years ago.

"It was truly our first interview ever about the book and you were so supportive then and you still are today," Podleski said. "The best thing to come out of that day in Janet's kitchen back in 1996 was the friendships that were developed."

Painting is one of her greatest passions—so are people.

"It is the rarest of qualities for a Canadian broadcaster like Leanne to have made such a deep connection to viewers and that people have welcomed her into their living rooms and their family rooms over a generation and it's remarkable what she's achieved," said CTV News at 6 producer and friend John Ruttle.

Leanne finds peace in the garden she's cultivated at the Chelsea home she shares with Joel Haslam.

Photo: Leanne Cusack in her garden.

“She’s from Halifax and that’s fitting because just like those fisherman-knit sweaters, she makes it her mission every day to wrap you in warmth, comfort and hospitality. She’s just so incredibly kind," Haslam said. "She is a gifted writer, an eloquent communicator. Leanne is just goodness. She’s just light and love."

JOEL HASLAM



Joel Haslam, a master of his craft, championed the stories of everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things for almost 35 years.

"Over the course of his career Joel has been to places we've never seen and met people we otherwise never would've met and just reflected the valley and western Quebec back to us in a way that no one else has done," said CTV News Ottawa at 6 producer John Ruttle. "It's just an incredible career in journalism and broadcasting that Joel has brought to us."

Joel joined CTV Ottawa, then CJOH in 1984 as a summer student. He then worked at CTV Kitchener for a few years but found his way back to where it all started in 1988. He's hosted Regional Contact ever since.

"Joel named it 'heart and soul' television back in the day and I think that's really fitting because Joel brings his heart fully and his soul to every story he tells," said Joel's former Regional Contact co-host and long-time friend Kathie Donovan. "There's always something to learn from a Joel Haslam story, there's always something to learn about how we can live more fully, how we can share our gifts in the world and that's really what I feel is his legacy."



Joel's stories are hard to forget.

"I've worked with some amazing storytellers over the years but Joel, he's one of the very best in the business," said Peter Angione, director of news and information programming. "His stories simply stand out, they are truly award winning and we are going to miss his type of storytelling on CTV News."

The power of his pieces over the years have moved many to tears—and to give. Joel's work highlighting the life-saving care at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute has raised money and awareness.

"Often times we will run into people who Joel has featured over the years who gratefully say 'Joel, your story changed my life; Joel, your story created my business and I have to say a profound thank you,' so it’s very touching," said Joel's long-time colleague and life partner Leanne Cusack.

Former CTV editor and friend Tony Zito reflected on how fiercely dedicated Joel is to the art of storytelling by recounting the process it took to create one of their award-winning pieces about Oscar Peterson's world famous "Canadiana Suite."

"Joel's challenge to me was he wanted the same music track throughout the whole opening. It felt like it was an eternity, a minute long. And I just couldn't get it, we just couldn’t get it and we kept at it and we were getting frustrated and then I said ‘ok Joel, step away, come back,’ and when he came back I got it done and he challenged me to make me better and when we achieved what we wanted to together we looked at and it was just pure joy for me," Zito said.

Joel's also dedicated to the students he's mentored—he's taught at Algonquin College for years.

"Even to this day I know I can message him and say 'hey Joel can you check out this piece, let me know what think' and he's always been in my corner," said journalist Kwabena Oduro. "He's helped me through my career and I will be honest that I think I'm this far in my career because of Joel."

Joel Haslam (Regional Contact) and Mark Dunlay (Camera/Editor).

Throughout his career, Joel has won countless prestigious awards and accolades but what he's most proud of though is his family.

Along with his three kids, Joel's joy has been building a life with Leanne Cusack in Chelsea.

"Joel creates the stories that make people laugh or cry or feel," Cusack said. "Joel's the most incredible father, he’s the most magnificent partner, and he is truly the most incredibly beautiful man who tells beautiful stories."

The next chapter in Joel's story is just beginning.