The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais
Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born six minutes into the new year.
The Ottawa Hospital says a boy was born at the Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m. Sunday.
"The parents wish not to disclose any other information at this time," the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement Sunday morning.
A baby girl is the first baby of 2023 in the Outaouais.
The CISSS de l'Outaouais says Eva-Rose Vachon was born at 1:23 a.m., weighing 5.6 pounds.
"The whole family is doing well," the CISSS de l'Outaouais said in a statement.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
Air traffic outage in Philippines causes long flight delays
Nearly 300 domestic and international flights at the Manila airport in the Philippines were either delayed, cancelled or diverted Sunday, causing misery for over 65,000 passengers during the New Year holiday after a power outage hampered air traffic operations.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included 'I'm So Excited,' 'Jump (For My Love)' and 'Fire,' died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.
The most overlooked titles of 2022 in movies, TV, music, books and more
As 2023 begins, CNN takes a look at the most overlooked titles of 2022 in movies, TV, music, books and podcasts.
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
Ukrainians had a grim start to 2023 on Sunday, with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia's massive New Year Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.
NYPD officers injured in machete attack, suspect shot near New Year's Eve event
A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder.
Atlantic
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
-
Maritimers react to death of Pope Benedict XVI
On the final day of 2022, there was no shortage of reaction in Cape Breton's Catholic community to the news that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away just before the dawn of a new year.
Toronto
-
Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe treatments for 13 common ailments
Ontarians with 13 common ailments can skip the doctor's office and head straight to the pharmacist to get a prescription as of today.
-
Toronto hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
Teshanda Gilling and Blake Sedore welcomed their baby girl Brook early Sunday morning at Etobicoke General Hospital, making her one of the city’s first babies to be delivered in the New Year.
-
Man seriously injured in shooting in Toronto's Greektown area
Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greektown.
Montreal
-
'We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec:' Legault gives New Year's message
"I would also like us to realize that we are lucky to live in a place like Quebec: a beautiful territory, a safe place, a people who are united and who help each other when it is difficult. That's Quebec and we should all be proud of that," the premier said.
-
Manager of Bordeaux jail suspended following unlawful detention, death of young man
A manager has been suspended from his duties at the Montreal jail where a 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an intervention by guards last week.
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
London
-
'Life threatening injuries': London Police investigating west end crash
London police say one person was taken to hospital after a serious crash on Sunday.
-
‘Enjoy tonight, but plan ahead’: Multiple options to get safe ride home on New Year’s Eve
A record crowd is expected at Victoria Park in London, Ont. for New Year’s Eve with warm temperatures, and the return of in-person festivities as we phase out of the pandemic.
-
Reflecting on death of Pope Benedict: ‘His legacy will be complex’
Pope Benedict XVI died Saturday at the age of 95.
Winnipeg
-
Increased ridership will fix transit safety issues: Transit advocate
Hopping on a bus is going to cost you five cents more in 2023, but a transit advocate says the fare increase is the opposite of what the city should be doing.
-
Air traffic outage in Philippines causes long flight delays
Nearly 300 domestic and international flights at the Manila airport in the Philippines were either delayed, cancelled or diverted Sunday, causing misery for over 65,000 passengers during the New Year holiday after a power outage hampered air traffic operations.
-
How the province of Manitoba is changing benefits for persons with disabilities
Phase one of the Manitoba Supports for Persons with Disabilities program starts Jan. 1.
Kitchener
-
‘It’s definitely very concerning’: Police investigate 25th shooting of the year in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting that took place at a fast food restaurant in Waterloo Friday evening.
-
Warm temperatures delay beginning of local ski season
Seven days following a wicked winter storm, temperatures have shot up to near double digits and put the brakes on a favourite winter activity.
-
What's open and closed on New Year's Day in Waterloo region
New Year's Day falls on Sunday this year, meaning many workers will get Monday off as a holiday in lieu. Here's what's open and closed in the region over the long weekend.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
-
Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks
MacKenzie Weegar finally notched his first goal as a Flame on Saturday night and it was an important one.
-
Alberta's gas tax suspended Sunday, but prices are rising once again
Albertans are set to see another change in gas prices starting Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
'He's starting from scratch': Colonsay community unites after house fire
Residents in Colonsay, Sask. are coming together to help a man who lost everything in a house fire on Friday.
-
Saskatoon releases initial snow grading schedule
The City of Saskatoon has released an initial snow grading schedule on its website, with more to be added daily.
-
Saskatoon duplex fire caused by portable heaters: Fire department
A duplex fire on the 1400 block of Avenue H North was caused by a portable heater and nearby combustible material, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
Edmonton
-
Police locate two missing boys last seen in west Edmonton
Police located two missing boys last seen Saturday morning playing outside their west Edmonton home.
-
Free Brett Kissel concert in Ice District, an 'anti' NYE party, a masquerade and more: How to ring in 2023
This New Year's Eve has plenty to offer in the capital region beyond the return of the City of Edmonton's annual firework display.
-
'It's bittersweet': Ukrainian Free Store closes during move to new location
It's a new year, new location for the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers, which has closed temporarily while it prepares to move to a bigger space.
Vancouver
-
We will not be intimidated: A New Year's message from our newsroom
In the face of increased hostility towards the news media in 2022, CTV Vancouver's dogged reporters "dug into investigations and pursued answers with a renewed sense of purpose," writes news director Ethan Faber.
-
Vancouver airport to test wastewater on flights from China for COVID-19
As Canada brings in new COVID-19 restrictions for travellers arriving from China, a wastewater testing program for arriving flights is being expanded to Vancouver.
-
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
It was a tense and frustrating several hours for passengers on board a Flair Airlines flight that landed at Vancouver International Airport Friday night, as the RCMP were called in to investigate a "possible threat" received on a cell phone.
Regina
-
Top 5 feel good stories of 2022 in Sask.
In a year filled with often-unpleasant news headlines, there were also some stories that emerged that added some much-needed positivity and inspiration.
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV Regina
Tragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
NEW
NEW | Aura Lee MacPherson named CTV Regina's 2022 Citizen of the Year
Aura Lee MacPherson has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.