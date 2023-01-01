The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais

Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born six minutes into the new year.

The Ottawa Hospital says a boy was born at the Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m. Sunday.

"The parents wish not to disclose any other information at this time," the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement Sunday morning.

A baby girl is the first baby of 2023 in the Outaouais.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais says Eva-Rose Vachon was born at 1:23 a.m., weighing 5.6 pounds.

"The whole family is doing well," the CISSS de l'Outaouais said in a statement.