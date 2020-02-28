RENFREW -- After 46 weeks of searching and over a million tickets sold, the elusive Ace of Spades was finally caught in Renfrew Thursday night.

The ace was found in envelope 42 by Mike Adlington, the winner of the $1.5 million jackpot. With the weekly prize added on, Adlington is walking away with over $1.66 million.

Catch the Ace fever has gripped the Ottawa Valley and region for weeks, as thousands of people bought tickets in an attempt to uncover the Ace of Spades. Last week, volunteers and businesses sold over 132,000 tickets.

It was all in an effort to raise money for the Renfrew Victoria Hospital. With the Ace making its long awaited appearance, the total raised for the hospital is just over $2.5 million. The RVH Foundation plans to use the money to build a new x-ray suite, purchase a portable x-ray machine, upgrade the defibrillators across the hospital and purchase new equipment for the operating rooms.