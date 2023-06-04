Residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec are being asked to open their hearts and wallets today to support CHEO, while also learning about how your donations support patients and staff at the children's hospital.

The 40th CHEO Telethon is underway until 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa.

CHEO President Alex Munter tells the CHEO Telethon there is a growing need for care and support for children and youth in our region.

"You've got more kids and you've got more illness and more development issues, and so that combines to mean we have more need. That's why the CHEO Telethon and support of our community, as well as the support of our governments, is so important."

The telethon is a chance to honour the brave children, youth and families that rely on CHEO for care, along with the teams that care for them. It's also a day to celebrate and thank the community for its support for eastern Ontario's children's hospital.

"Sure it's a lot of work, but it's something we always look forward too," CHEO Foundation President Steve Read told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"It's such a nice opportunity for us to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the amazing fundraising that takes place for CHEO throughout the year."

During the telethon on CTV Ottawa, we will introduce you to the patients and families who benefit from CHEO, along with the medical professionals involved in their treatment.

Read says it is a day to show residents across the region how important CHEO is to the care of children and youth every day.

"I think it's critical and I think this is why it's so important for us to bring the viewers inside CHEO a bit to see some of the care and treatment that goes on every day, and most importantly to make it clear to everyone that's made possible by the community donations," Read said.

Munter says the CHEO Telethon comes as the children's hospital is looking to right-size pediatrics to respond to the changing needs for children and families.

"If you think about a hospital as like a box. We have to do the urgent, emergent stuff. When that expands to fill most of the box, you don't have enough room for all the planned and scheduled activities – the diagnostic imaging, the preventive mental health care, the specialist appointments. So our box is too small and that means kids wait too long, not for the urgent or emergent stuff, but for a specialist appointment, for a development rehabilitation, and so we need a bigger box," Munter said Sunday.

"That's what we mean by right-sizing the system; more people, more programs and more space. We're in a phase now at CHEO, we call it Here We Grow, where we're going to build a bigger and better CHEO, with the support of the community, to be able to respond more quickly to the needs of kids and families."

CHEO touches the lives of over 500,000 patients and families each year.

You can visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO children and their families who will be profiled during the telethon, and make a donation to support CHEO.

Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million to support CHEO. Money raised supports life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and research at the children's hospital.