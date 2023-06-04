The 40th CHEO Telethon is today

Residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec will be asked to open their hearts and wallets today to support CHEO, while also learning about how your donations support patients and staff at the children's hospital.

The 40th CHEO Telethon runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa.

The telethon is a chance to honour the brave children, youth and families that rely on CHEO for care, along with the teams that care for them. It's also a day to celebrate and thank the community for its support for eastern Ontario's children's hospital.

"Sure it's a lot of work, but it's something we always look forward too," CHEO Foundation President Steve Read told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"It's such a nice opportunity for us to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the amazing fundraising that takes place for CHEO throughout the year."

During the telethon on CTV Ottawa, we will introduce you to the patients and families who benefit from CHEO, along with the medical professionals involved in their treatment.

Read says it is a day to show residents across the region how important CHEO is to the care of children and youth every day.

"I think it's critical and I think this is why it's so important for us to bring the viewers inside CHEO a bit to see some of the care and treatment that goes on every day, and most importantly to make it clear to everyone that's made possible by the community donations," Read said.

CHEO touches the lives of over 500,000 patients and families each year.

You can visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO children and their families who will be profiled during the telethon, and make a donation to support CHEO.

Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million to support CHEO. Money raised supports life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and research at the children's hospital.