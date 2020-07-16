OTTAWA -- Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a locally-born and based business continues to grow. Terra20 has opened its third store, at Ottawa Trainyards.

Terra20 offers a variety of lifestyle and home care products as well as personal care products for every age. Cosmetics, cleaning supplies and an eco-bar, where are you can refill items like soap, shampoo, conditioner and even household cleaners.

The concept of the stores, started by Ottawa born Bill Steward and Steve Kaminski, was to create a space where customers can shop for locally sourced healthy non-toxic products, and its working.

Jennifer Kane is a regular customer to other locations and popped in to pick up a few supplies when she noticed the new shop.

"It has super clean products, everything I know I find here I know I can trust with their ethical standards you don't really question any of the ingredients."

Kas Macmillan is the newest franchisee and he is no stranger to the business. He started four years ago as a cashier and worked his way to managing the Pinecrest location.

For the last year, Macmillan has been planning and preparing the store. He says that the pandemic did create some challenges, but the fact that Terra20 is expanding, demonstrates the growing want for environmentally friendly products for the community.

“It really been a dream come true not only to own my own business but also such a rewarding business that actually helps people make changes in their life that benefit them as well,” says Macmillan.

“People are really conscious about the products they use in their home and with their families, especially during these times. So we find that we needed to almost open at this time in order to bring these kinds of products to people in the east-end of Ottawa, so I mean it’s been very challenging and difficult but at the same time rewarding.”

Shoppers agree. Justin Mayer stopped by the new location to grab some soaps. He says now is the time to be supporting local.

“I’m always up for shopping local, help the local economy is the best thing especially during these times COVID when you want to shop local and help the small businesses.”

Terra20 also has a shop in Hintonburgh and the corporate store is located on Iris Street.