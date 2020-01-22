OTTAWA -- The Ten Thousand Villages store in Westboro is set to close.

After 74 years in business, the non-profit social enterprise announced “it is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the closure of the corporate operations of Ten Thousand Villages Canada.”

Fifteen stores across the country will close, including the store on Richmond Road. No closing date has been announced for the Westboro store.

According to the website, Ten Thousand Villages was born as the Mennonite Central Committee’s fair trade social enterprise in the trunk of a car in 1946.

Mennonite Central Committee worker Edna Ruth visited volunteers in Puerto Rico, who were teaching sewing classes to help improve the lives of women living in poverty. When Byler returned to North America, she filled her car with their embroidery and sold pieces at churches, parties and sewing circles.

In a statement, Ten Thousand Villages said “in spite of all our best efforts, we have been unable to achieve the level of sales that would continue to provide us with the ability to operate a sustainable business model.”

Eight stores owned and operated by separate boards across Canada will remain open.