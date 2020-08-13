OTTAWA -- There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the second-straight day with double-digit increases in cases.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its Thursday morning update.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,679 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 264 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health will provide its daily update at approximately 12:30 p.m.