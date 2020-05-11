OTTAWA -- Two months after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa, 23 new cases and 10 new deaths have been confirmed in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily Epidemiology Update on Monday afternoon.

There has been 1,676 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 171 deaths, in Ottawa.

The first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa on March 11.

Nearly 70 per cent of Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,139 cases of COVID-19 have been resolved, and the people have recovered.

Deaths linked to COVID-19

Monday’s Epidemiology Update from Ottawa Public Health looks at the age and gender of the Ottawa residents with COVID-19 who have died.

The median age of the 171 deaths linked to COVID-19 is 87 years-old. A 39-year-old resident of Ottawa died due to COVID-19.

Here is a look at the ages of Ottawa residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 who died.

30 to 39 years: 1 death

40 to 49 years: 0 deaths

50 to 59 years 6 deaths

60 to 69 years 10 deaths

70 to 79 years: 23 deaths

80 to 89 years: 65 deaths

90+ years: 66 deaths

Ottawa Public Health reports 90 females and 81 males have died due to COVID-19.