    Temperatures set to warm up to 26 C this week in Ottawa

    Summer at Andrew Hayden Park along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's west end. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa) Summer at Andrew Hayden Park along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's west end. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa)
    The summer heat is set to return to Ottawa this week, with temperatures warming up to 25 C on Wednesday and up to 26 C heading into the weekend.

    After a high of 13.C on Sunday and overnight lows of 5 C on Sunday and Monday, temperatures will begin to rise today to 20 C, before the heat returns starting Wednesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today with a high of 20 C.

    A few clouds tonight. Low 8 C.

    Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

    Thursday will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for mainly sunny with a high of 26 C.

    Saturday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.

