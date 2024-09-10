Temperatures set to warm up to 26 C this week in Ottawa

The summer heat is set to return to Ottawa this week, with temperatures warming up to 25 C on Wednesday and up to 26 C heading into the weekend.

After a high of 13.C on Sunday and overnight lows of 5 C on Sunday and Monday, temperatures will begin to rise today to 20 C, before the heat returns starting Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today with a high of 20 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low 8 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly sunny with a high of 26 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.