    Teen will face 'consequences' after threat made against Petawawa, Ont. school, OPP says

    OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Ontario Provincial Police say a 14-year-old youth will face consequences under the Youth Criminal Justice Act after threats were made against a school in Petawawa, Ont.

    Valour School in Petawawa was placed in lockdown Monday morning after an anonymous threat targeting the school.

    Police say the school received a "threatening phone message to use a firearm at the school" just after 8:30 a.m. Police launched an investigation, and the lockdown was lifted late in the morning.

    "Investigation found the youth responsible for orchestrating the threat did not have access to firearms and did not initially grasp the seriousness of such comments," the OPP said.

    Police say the youth will have threatening charges diverted and face "Extra Judicial Measures' under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.  The youth's parents were also notified.

    

