OTTAWA
    • Teen, 17, has mom's car towed for stunt driving on eastern Ontario highway

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    A 17-year-old eastern Ontario teen had his mom's car towed after clocking 100 km/h over the speed limit.

    The teen was driving with two children and a dog in the vehicle.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the teen was stopped on Highway 62 near Madoc, Ont., about 40 kilometres north of Belleville, Ont.

    A tweet by OPP says the driver was clocked going 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    The teen was charged with one count of stunt driving and the car was towed.

     

