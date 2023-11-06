Teen, 17, has mom's car towed for stunt driving on eastern Ontario highway

A 17-year-old eastern Ontario teen had his mom's car towed after clocking 100 km/h over the speed limit.

The teen was driving with two children and a dog in the vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the teen was stopped on Highway 62 near Madoc, Ont., about 40 kilometres north of Belleville, Ont.

A tweet by OPP says the driver was clocked going 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The teen was charged with one count of stunt driving and the car was towed.