Tech expert Marc Saltzman: Six Wish List items for dads and grads
There was a time when the TV remote was the most exciting tech in a home; and let’s face it, often coveted and controlled by Dad.
We’ve come a long way since finding it exciting to change the channels without getting up off of the sofa.
Newer, faster, smarter, better tech is constantly being developed and “Dad”, Marc Saltzman, gets to test it out.
(We are convinced Marc’s kids think he is the coolest Dad in town since he knows what’s new before it’s on the market.)
"They know they’ve been lucky growing up where my office looks like a Best Buy exploded and they have their pick. They know it’s a pretty cool thing. I hope they still think I’m cool —I don’t know," jokes Saltzman, wearing what his kids call his 'Dad-shirt'.
Saltzman, a long-time technology writer and broadcaster is definitely our "go-to tech guy". He is also the popular host of 580 CFRA’s “Tech Talk”.
Saltzman has all of the tech he needs.
His Father’s Day wish: "I just want more time (with his children). If somebody can bottle that and give it to me that would be great. This fall all three are off to university. My youngest is joining the older two. So time with my kids that’s all I want."
We asked Saltzman to share his wish-list for the rest of the 'Dads and Grads' out there.
Saltzman has something for those considering gadgets and games. He has virtual sports titles and sleek laptops—items for all tastes and budgets—even an electric scooter and TV that is both super slim and super smart—maybe too pricey for a new graduate but perfect for a Dad celebrating the launch of that grad.
Nintendo Switch Sports (from $49)
"Many will remember the fun they had with Nintendo Wii sports, about 15 years ago, using the motion controls to play games like bowling, tennis, and so on. Well, its spiritual successor is back in the form of Nintendo Switch Sports. Same premise: grab the JoyCon controllers from each side of the Nintendo Switch console and virtually play your favourite sports games, either by yourself, against someone in the same room, or over the Internet. Get active by playing classics like Badminton, Volleyball, Soccer, Tennis, Bowling and more, plus there is a leg strap accessory in the boxed copy of the game, to virtually kick a soccer ball."
Nintendo Switch Sports for the Nintendo Switch.
Razer Blackwidow V3 ($169):
"Speaking of gaming, the Blackwidow series is one of the most iconic mechanical gaming keyboards for computer gamers, and the new V3 model is loaded with exceptional features. No doubt computer gamers will love the Razer Chroma backlighting, which gives you more than 16.8 million customizable colour combinations, and it's not just for aesthetics, but it synchronizes with the gameplay and even shows you relevant hotkeys. Speaking of the keys, they're super durable, to withstand use and abuse, and prolonged play. Included in this mechanical keyboard, which plugs into the USB port of a laptop or desktop, is a wrist rest, for better comfort and ergonomics."
The Razer Blackwidow V3 is a mechanical gaming keyboard for computer gamers.
HP ENVY x360 (from $1,399, but on sale for $1.049):
"This is a powerful and versatile '2-in-1' touchscreen laptop for both fathers and graduates. The number 360 is in the name because the 15 inch high-definition display is on a 360 degree hinge, which makes it easy to rotate it between laptop mode, tablet, tent, and display modes. You can use your fingertip on the touch screen, to swipe through ebooks and games, for example, plus there is a digital pen included in the box. It includes a powerful Intel Core processor, lightning-fast connectivity, and long battery life. Also worth noting are the enhanced security features, such as a camera shutter, and a microphone mute button."
The HP ENVY x360 is a touch screen laptop that would be great for both fathers and graduates.
LG C2 42-Inch OLED TV ($1,848):
"The follow-up to last year’s best-selling C1 OLED TV is now here. And 42-inches is a brand-new size for 2022. This slender 4K OLED television also features LG EVO technology for superior contrast and brightness, and it’s a Smart TV, too. Because it features self-lit pixels, therefore no backlighting is required, the television is super slim. It can also be used as a computer monitor, if desired. And for gamers, it features 1 millisecond response times, so super-fast to keep up with the action. Included is a LG Magic Remote, which works kind of like a mouse, to interact with content on the screen, or you can use your voice to ask for a certain channel or talk to your personal assistant."
The LG C2 42-inch OLED TV sells for $1,848.
SureCall Flare 3.0 Signal Booster($499):
"I believe I have recommended (we've chatted about) this product in the past, for all the homeowners and cottage lovers out there who suffer from lousy cell phone reception. By installing a cellular signal booster, which includes a multidirectional antenna outside of your home, connected to a booster inside your home on a 50 foot cable, included, it can significantly strengthen the cellular reception in and around your home or summer home. No more embarrassing dropped or missed calls at home or the cabin/cottage, as this cell booster delivers more reliable 5G/4G LTE voice and text, and faster data speeds, for places up to 3,500 square feet."
The SureCall Flare 3.0 Signal Boost
Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 ($849):
"As fun as it is practical, this Xiaomi e-scooter is durable, fast (up to 25km/hour), and has a battery that lasts up to 45 km on a single charge. Takes only three seconds to fold and go. You get an extra 8.5 inch pneumatic wheel in the box. And there is app support, which shows you things like riding speed and remaining battery life. Usually $999 but on sale for $849 for a few more weeks. This is a Best Buy exclusive.”
The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 has a battery that lasts up to 45 km on a single charge.
