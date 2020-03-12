OTTAWA -- The Ottawa curling rink of Team Homan is parting ways with lead Lisa Weagle.

Weagle was the lead on Team Homan, with Second Joanne Courtney, Third Emma Miskew, and skip Rachel Homan.

In a statement, the team from the Ottawa Curling Club says “it is with mixed emotions that we share news about upcoming changes to team Homan. Rachel, Emma and Joanne are sad to announce we are parting ways with Lisa. Over the years we’ve grown together and are so proud of everything we’ve accomplished.”

The statement adds “while this is a very difficult decision to make on many fronts, we are restructuring our front end to continue in our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

A statement from Rachel, Emma and Joanne : pic.twitter.com/I0zfRKV80O — Team Homan (@TeamHoman) March 12, 2020

The team represented Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, and was the 2017 World Women’s Curling Championship. Team Homan also won three Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Team Homan represented Ontario at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and lost in the final to Team Manitoba.

Team Homan says more information about the team lineup will come at a later date.