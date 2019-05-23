

CTV Ottawa





PEMBROKE, ON -- The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry hosted about two dozen people including municipal mayors, a representative from Ontario Power Generation and the Ottawa River Regulation Secretariat at a meeting into this spring’s flood disaster on Thursday.

The group met in Pembroke to examine the cause of the flooding and look at whether anything could have been done to reduce the damage.

The meeting was invitation-only and closed to the public.

Public meetings in Renfrew County have been scheduled for June 22 and 23.

A closed-door meeting will take place in Ottawa on Friday. Public meeting dates in Ottawa have not yet been announced.

For now, residents can have their say by completing an online survey.