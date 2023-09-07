Tap and ride: OC Transpo customers can now pay the fare with credit cards or mobile wallet

Starting Thursday, the Presto card has some competition on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.

Transit riders now have a much easier way to pay for bus or train rides. OC Transpo is introducing a tap and ride payment system, giving people the option to use their credit card to pay the fare.

It’s called O-Payment, and not only can you tap your Visa or Mastercard, you can also use your mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Wallet. Debit tap is not available yet but OC Transpo says it will be in the future.

Transit user Mitch Ward likes the idea.

"I suppose it's handy for people, especially if they're just getting on somewhere where there's just a bus, that they'll be able to utilize that option," Ward says. "Facilitate paying more efficiently so, why not?"

This not only makes it easier for existing riders, but will also give casual customers a much more convenient way to ride.

"It's for our customers," OC Transpo GM Renée Amilcar says. "It's more easy to use the credit card for tourism as well. And it's worldwide. Every transit around the world is going to the O-Payment like that with a credit card."

With ridership down, there are hopes this new form of payment will help get people back on buses and trains.

"I think everything we do has to be focused on making the experience better for our customers," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says. "It makes it easier for people to take public transit. There isn't just one solution to attracting more people to public transit. We have to do a lot of things. And I think this is one of them."

OC Transpo is also the first transit agency in Canada to introduce something called 'fare capping,' allowing people to ride all day for the flat price of a day pass.

"So on a daily fare, you'll never pay more than $11.25. So that's three trips," Glen Gower, Transit Commission chair, said Thursday. "So the moment you take that fourth trip, you won't have to pay any additional."

Customers can also tap their card all month and it will never cost them more than the price of a monthly adult pass of $125.50.

Some transit users like this new option, but are still skeptical.

"It's pretty cool. I think it makes it easier for some people," said one rider.

"I don't know. I think I would always want to make sure I had my Presto with me for now anyways," another rider said.

"Wonderful. As long as it works when you tap it."

Customers can also tap the same credit card or mobile wallet to transfer between trips at no charge, as long as they are within the transfer window.