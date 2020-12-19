OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a system error is responsible for a repeat broadcast of an Amber Alert involving a child from Ottawa.

On Friday, an Amber Alert was issued for a young child from Ottawa, but it later ended when the child was found safe and the suspect was taken into custody.

On Saturday afternoon, there were several reports of people receiving the Amber Alert for the same child and the same suspect on their phones.

Ottawa police confirm to CTV News that the suspect remains in custody and the child is safe.

The OPP's Amber Alert website currently shows no active Amber Alerts.

On Twitter, an OPP communications account apologized for the error.

ADVISORY: #OPP apologize for the technical difficulties relating to the #AmberAlert system. There is a system error which is out of our control. The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination system have been contacted and are working to resolve the issue. Thank you. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 19, 2020

"There is a system error which is out of our control," the OPP said. "The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination system have been contacted and are working to resolve the issue."