Sutcliffe defends trade mission to London after criticism over participation in London Marathon
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is responding to criticism surrounding an upcoming trade mission to London, England where he will also be running in the London Marathon.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Sutcliffe insisted at a media availability after Wednesday's city council meeting that any expenses related to the marathon will be paid for out of his own pocket.
"There's a huge opportunity here to promote Ottawa as a tourist destination," Sutcliffe told reporters.
"Throughout the history of Ottawa, we have had these missions like this before, previous mayors have gone to places like Beijing and the Netherlands."
The mayor received some criticism on social media after users pointed out that Sutcliffe had also run at other international races last year.
"Really weird that all the Mayor's all-expenses-paid international 'tourism missions' happen at the same time as the marathons he wants to run in," said Horizon Ottawa coordinator Sam Hersh on social media.
On Tuesday, Sutcliffe posted to social media that he would join officials from Ottawa Tourism and Invest Ottawa for a "quick but busy and impactful trip" for four days later this month.
Ottawa Tourism tells CTV News Ottawa it invited Sutcliffe on the trip, "which will allow for him to engage directly with key stakeholders through targeted meetings and networking opportunities."
Ottawa Tourism will also be paying for Sutcliffe's travel and accommodation expenses.
Sutcliffe says he made the decision to bid for a spot in the marathon last year after Ottawa Tourism invited him to an annual sports tourism conference in London this month.
Sutcliffe also joined Ottawa Tourism on another trade mission to Paris last June.
The mayor says he has not spoken to the ethics commissioner regarding his participation in the marathon and does not see a need for it.
"It’s a great return for the city if were able to reach some deals and land some events," he said.
"I run every single day, so on this trip to London, I'm going to run every day. There happens to be a marathon going on while I'm there, so instead of running from my hotel and running around the street of London myself, I entered the London marathon."
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe crossing the finish line at the Ottawa Marathon. May 28, 2023. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)Ottawa Tourism said that its focus for the trip is to highlight Ottawa's strength as a destination to business and leisure travellers.
"This year's mission to the UK, Ottawa’s top overseas market, will last 4 days and 3 nights and aims to provide opportunities for our delegation to join forces and meet with new and existing contacts to encourage business in our destination, from meetings and conventions to major events, tour operators, and beyond," Ottawa Tourism said.
Sutcliffe is an avid runner, completing 40 marathons since 2004. Sutcliffe ran in the Berlin Marathon last September, finishing in a time of 3:51:42. He has been taking photos of different parts of the city that he shoots during his runs in recent weeks.
The London Marathon is set for April 21, and is the second-largest annual road race in the UK. More than 48,000 runners participated in the run last year.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadians stranded by Taiwan earthquake, says firefighting agency
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands, Downdetector shows
Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
Disney trounces activist shareholders in a major win for Bob Iger
Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.
Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser
The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Man files $5M lawsuit against Ont. government, Children's Aid Society alleging years of childhood abuse
A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care.
Do you have a travel story that changed your life? We want to hear it
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop alcohol sale in corner stores despite concerns by chief medical officer
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
QEII Halifax Infirmary without water
The QEII’s Halifax Infirmary has no running water for drinking or flushing toilets due to a broken main line in the steam plant on Wednesday.
-
Northeast New Brunswick, Cape Breton Highlands among areas to receive most snow through Friday
A large and slow-moving area of low pressure brings periods of a snow, rain mix across the Maritimes Thursday into the start of the weekend.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
'Our kids first': Doug Ford wants only Ontario students at universities, colleges
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
-
6 puppies found abandoned on side of road in York Region
A cage with six Husky-like puppies was found abandoned on the side of the road in York Region Tuesday and police are trying to figure out who left it there.
-
'It could be the last real blast of winter:' Rain may change into snow tonight as temperatures drop in Toronto
Toronto's weather may take a turn for the worse Wednesday night as rainfall is expected to transition to wet snow as temperatures cool.
Montreal
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
-
Quebec photographer wins World Press Photo award
For the first time in 25 years, a Quebecer has won the prestigious World Press Photo photography competition. Documentary photographer Charles-Frédérick Ouellet is one of the winners in the North and Central America region, in the 'single images' category.
Northern Ontario
-
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
-
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
-
2000 days later: Gordie Howe bridge celebrates milestone
The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team is celebrating 2000 days and over 12 million hours worked since construction started on the infrastructure project.
London
-
More than 320,000 patients receiving notice their information was compromised in Ontario hospital cyberattack
Approximately 326,800 patients at five hospitals in southwestern Ontario are expected to receive a letter, noting their information was compromised in the October 2023 cyberattack.
-
Injuries to crash victim updated from non-life-threatening to life threatening
Injuries were originally reported as non-life-threatening after the person was taken to a local trauma centre but OPP updated the persons condition Wednesday morning.
-
'Unprovoked attack' on Sarnia woman, police looking for suspect
A Sarnia woman is recovering after an unprovoked attack in the city. Around 8:30 p.m. on March 30, police said a 57-year-old woman was walking her dogs in the area of Napier Street and Durand Street.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
Barrie
-
Abandoned puppies found along side of the road in King Township
Police are seeking witnesses after puppies were abandoned at the side of the road in King Township.
-
Keswick, Ont., man sentenced to prison time following Canada Border Services investigation
A Keswick man will spend several years behind bars after pleading guilty to 16 weapons-related charges stemming from a Canada Border Services Agency investigation.
-
Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body is found
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man in Caledon a homicide.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely insane:' Father upset with police response after son assaulted on Winnipeg bus
A Winnipeg father is upset and angry with the response from Winnipeg police after his son was attacked while riding home on a route number 14 bus Tuesday night.
-
Manitoba NDP government not yet committing to all schools promised by Tories
The future of seven schools promised by the former Progressive Conservative government in Manitoba is uncertain.
-
Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre
A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and death of a 29-year-old woman in February.
-
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefields Parkway
Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
-
Deerfoot Inn and Casino fight leaves man injured, suspect sought
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identify a man who allegedly attacked someone outside the Deerfoot Inn and Casino.
Edmonton
-
19-year-old woman dead after Spruce Grove crash
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove in March.
-
Rock thrown from Henday overpass hits car, police searching for 'younger male'
A rock thrown from an Anthony Henday Drive overpass on Monday struck a vehicle.
-
Saskatchewan man pleads guilty in 1981 Edmonton rape of teen girl
A Saskatchewan man has entered a guilty plea in a rape that happened in Edmonton more than 40 years ago.
Regina
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
-
Saskatchewan man pleads guilty in 1981 Edmonton rape of teen girl
A Saskatchewan man has entered a guilty plea in a rape that happened in Edmonton more than 40 years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
-
Pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times in Regina, Saskatoon
A new pilot project is set to be launched in Saskatchewan and aims to improve patient flow and reduce ambulance offload delays in emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon police release photos of suspect in bear spray attack
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in an east-side parking lot on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Two Canadians stranded by Taiwan earthquake, says firefighting agency
Taiwan's firefighting service says two Canadians were among a group of people stranded by rock slides in a gorge after the island's strongest earthquake in 25 years.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Woman found dead in South Vancouver, police investigating
A woman was found dead in South Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Residents to return to CRAB Park encampment after city cleared the site
Residents forced out of a Vancouver homeless encampment will be allowed back in this week after the city completed a cleanup of the site.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle crashes into Victoria home, police say
More than a week after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Victoria, causing significant damage to the property, police are still searching for the driver.
-
Speed limiting devices to become mandatory on heavy B.C. commercial trucks
The British Columbia Transportation Ministry says commercial trucks above a certain weight will soon be required to be fitted with technology to limit how fast they travel on provincial roadways.
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
A killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon for almost two weeks appears healthy, with signs the young orca is seeking prey, but officials are awaiting results of a deeper analysis of its condition.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.