Suspended driver found riding ATV stolen in 2014

Ontario Provincial Police say officers found an ATV that was stolen nine years ago while inspecting vehicles on an eastern Ontario trail.

OPP's Snow and All-terrain Vehicle Enforcement (SAVE) team was on the K&P Trail north of Kingston, Ont. when they stopped a driver on an ATV. The man was allegedly suspended from driving and was uninsured.

The ATV, it turns out, was reportedly stolen from York Region in 2014.

Police did not announce any charges, but said the investigation was ongoing.

In Ontario, the driver of an off-road vehicle must carry the vehicle's registration permit or a true copy of it while off-roading. If driving the vehicle on a road, they must be at least 16, and must have at least a valid M2 or G2 licence.