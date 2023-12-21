Suspect in murder of Deep River, Ont. woman found not criminally responsible

A judge in the case involving last year's killing of a Deep River, Ont. woman has found the suspect not criminally responsible for her death.

Adam Rossi of Deep River, was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body in connection with the death of 39-year-old Sommer Boudreau, whose body was found in her home on Dec. 11, 2022.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Superior Court of Justice confirmed to CTV News that Justice Ian Carter found Rossi not liable for her death on Dec. 15. The court did not provide further details.

A not criminally responsible (NCR) verdict can be handed down when a judge finds that the suspect is suffering from a mental illness that renders them incapable of standing trial or understanding the consequences of their act, according to the Criminal Code.

Boudreau's friends and family remembered Sommer as a warrior with a bold personality.

Her death elicited reaction from across the province and sparked conversations on the epidemic of violence against women.

Sommer Boudreau's sister Ashley Boudreau was killed nearly 14 years ago, the result of a femicide by her boyfriend, who took his own life.

Earlier this month, a vigil was held at the Women's Monument in Petawawa, where Sommer's name was etched into the monument where the names of local women killed by men, which include Ashley, are carved.

Last year, Lanark County became the first rural county in Ontario to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Deep River is about 185 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond and Dylan Dyson