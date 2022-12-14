OPP identify victim in Deep River, Ont. homicide

Ontario Provincial Police have identified an individual who was found dead in a home in Deep River, Ont. on Sunday.

Officers were conducting a well-being check at a home on Rutherford Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 when they found one person dead, OPP said in a news release.

The victim has now been identified as Sommer Boudreau, 39, of Deep River.

Adam Rossi, 41, of Deep River is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body. He remains in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP or Renfrew County Crime Stoppers.

SISTER SLAIN MORE ALMOST 13 YEARS BEFORE

Sommer Boudreau's sister Ashley Boudreau was killed nearly 13 years ago, the result of a femicide by her boyfriend, who took his own life.

The bodies of Andrew Ferguson, 33, and Ashley Boudreau, 24, were found inside their Ottawa apartment on Jan. 16, 2010. It's believed Boudreau was stabbed to death several days before her body was found and Ferguson died by suicide.

Police had attended a disturbance call at the address nine days before the couple’s bodies were found. According to the Special Investigations Unit, an investigation found that there was no cause to charge the responding officer with criminal negligence for failing to gain entry into the unit at the time.