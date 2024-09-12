OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Suspect in assault on OC Transpo bus identified, charged

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service says a suspect involved with an alleged assault on an OC Transpo bus last month has been identified.

    On Aug. 23 at around 3 p.m., the suspect allegedly approached a group of youths on an OC Transpo bus, and assaulted and seriously injured one of them "without provocation." He then got off the bus at Place d'Orléans and took another bus.

    Police said Thursday evening the suspect had been identified. 

    In an update Friday, police said the suspect has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

