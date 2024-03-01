Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended due to 'health and safety issue'

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.

The community centre said on its website that it is investigating its next steps.

"The health and safety of our clients, staff members and neighbours has always been and will always be our top priority," a statement said. "This was not an easy decision. We are doing our best to minimize disruption."

Other services, such as the drop-in, the medical clinic, the outreach program, distribution of harm reduction equipment, and drug checking remain available, the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says.

"We are acutely aware of the impact this situation will have on clients and our community, and are exploring options to redeploy staff to do outreach and engagement in the neighbourhood and overdose response outside," a note on the community centres website said Friday.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre opened Ottawa's first supervised drug consumption site in 2017. The centre recently flagged a growing toxicity in the local drug supply, saying its drug-checking has detected the tranquilizer Xylazine in local drugs. Staff at the community centre have also noticed a rise in overdoses in the area.

Ottawa Public Health data show there were 90 visits to the emergency department because of a suspected overdose in the third week of February, the highest number so far this year.

There are three other supervised consumption sites in Ottawa: Ottawa Public Health offers supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St.; the Shepherds of Good Hope has a site at 230 Murray St.; and the Somerset West Community Health Centre offers services at 55 Eccles St.